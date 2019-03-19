Kohler Celebra los Detalles de Diseño en la Milan Design Week 2019

|By Business Wire
Kohler, una marca global en estilos de vida, retorna a la Milan Design Week para presentar una atractiva experiencia sensorial en el histórico Palazzo Del Senato (vía Senato, 10, 20121 Milán, Italia). La exposición envolvente a gran escala muestra el sólido enfoque de Kohler en relación con el diseño así como los productos más fascinantes mediante una ingeniosa combinación de agua, tecnología, textura y color. La instalación permanecerá abierta del 9 al 13 de abril, de 10.00 a 19.00 horas, todos los días.
The large-scale immersive exhibit showcases Kohler's bold approach to design and the brand's most stunning products through an artful combination of water, technology, texture, and color. The installations feature global debuts of products from KOHLER, KALLISTA, ANN SACKS and ROBERN.
“La Milan Design Week es la celebración de máxima de creatividad e innovación entre los miembros de la comunidad global del diseño,” expresó Jim Lewis, Vicepresidente de Kohler Kitchen and Bath Global Marketing. “La energía y el espíritu del evento lo convierten en el lugar perfecto donde explorar nuevas ideas y celebrar nuestras más recientes expresiones del diseño, junto a una audiencia inspiradora de diseñadores provenientes de todo el mundo.”
La Naturaleza juega un rol crucial con la inclusión de un “jardín digital” en la entrada de la exposición así como de un jardín del infinito que caprichosamente se yuxtapone con la colección Smart Home (hogar inteligente) de Kohler. El espacio de Kohler también cuenta con un bar y con una sala de estar para que los huéspedes se relajen y recarguen energía.
Adicionalmente, Kohler usará el Palazzo como la plataforma para el lanzamiento del segundo tema global de diseño de la compañía: Experiential Luxury (lujo experimental), una exploración de los detalles y capas que crean entornos ricos y dinámicos.
Los productos presentados en la exposición de este año incluyen lo más reciente de las marcas de Kohler Co.: KOHLER, KALLISTA, ANN SACKS y ROBERN. Se requiere a los medios de comunicación interesados en una visita guiada, o que deseen ser incluidos en los eventos para los medios durante la exposición, se comuniquen con el equipo de Relaciones Públicas de Kohler.
Hogar inteligente
Inodoros inteligentes: ofrece la perfecta combinación de diseño sofisticado y tecnología inigualable, a fin de entregar lo más refinado en confort y desintoxicación personales. Exhaustiva personalización: desde la iluminación de ambientes y la música inalámbrica hasta el control de temperatura crean una experiencia verdaderamente personalizada.
Ducha digital: transforma la rutina diaria de los clientes lo que permite la personalización hasta en los más mínimos detalles. Invita a los usuarios a orquestar experiencias de pulverización, vapor, música e iluminación para crear un escape personalizado. La cartera Kohler de productos Smart Room (Habitación inteligente) contribuye a crear los cuartos de baño más inteligentes del mundo.
Color, Material, Terminación
Con una completa gama de colores, Kohler realiza terminaciones visualmente, a fin de ajustar el tono a la historia de cualquier espacio y expresar una personalidad única. Terminación Grabada de canillas: lanzada en la Colección de componentes, ofrece un gradiente hermoso y sutil entre las dos terminaciones con un preciso diseño gráfico. Una amplia gama de colores y detallados gráficos continúan para llamar la atención, a fin de obtener un impacto hermoso y decorativo.
Impregnado en la cultura japonesa, Kensho comunica la historia del bordado decorativo conocido como sashiko por usar diseños grabados en piedra. Asimismo, también tiene influencias de la técnica italiana de bordado conocida como acqueforti, que conjuga metales y canicas con el objeto de crear un distintivo nivel de ornamentación. La forma es magnífica, la piedra real da textura y variación, al tiempo que las técnicas decorativas son asombrosas.
Con cortes precisos y superficies ultraplanas, la Colección Parallel de grifos y accesorios trae sofisticación al cuarto de baño moderno mediante una expresión controlada. La dicotomía de formas redondas y cuadradas es unificada por los ángulos característicos que entregan hermosos reflejos y precisa alineación. Los detalles más pequeños son los que dan la originalidad del carácter y elevan la colección a un nivel más alto de sofisticación.
En asociación con la compañía matriz, Kohler Co., ANN SACKS hace debutar The Crackle Collection by Kohler WasteLAB, una innovadora serie de tejas que emplean una selección de cerámica en frío, de Kohler, como su medio, transformando los residuos en un cuerpo receptivo de teja. Realizadas a mano en el WasteLAB, localizado en la planta de esmaltado de Kohler en Wis., la colección personalizada fue una de las iniciativas que surgió a partir del programa Innovation for Good, de Kohler. Milán sirve de lanzamiento global de esta colección así como de estreno de una paleta de colores completamente nueva.
Acerca de Kohler Co.
Fundada en 1873, tiene su sede en Kohler, Wisconsin; Kohler Co. es una de las compañías en manos privadas más antiguas y grandes de los EE.UU. y cuenta con casi 37 000 asociados. Con más de 50 plantas de producción distribuidas en todo el mundo, Kohler es un líder global en diseño, innovación y fabricación de productos para la cocina y el cuarto de baño; motores y sistemas eléctricos; ebanistería y tejas de lujo; al tiempo que es propietario/operador de dos de los destinos hoteleros y cancha de golf 5 estrellas más refinados del mundo, sitos en Kohler, Wisconsin, y St. Andrews, Escocia. La cancha de golf Whistling Straits, de Kohler, albergará la 2020 Ryder Cup. Por mayores detalles, por favor, visite kohlercompany.com.
