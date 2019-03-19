Panasas Announces the Winners of Its 2018 Accelerate Partner of the Year Awards

|By Business Wire
Panasas®, a proven leader in high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions, today announced the winners of its 2018 Panasas Accelerate Partner of the Year awards. The annual awards recognize leading resellers of the ActiveStor scale-out network-attached storage (NAS) solution for their exceptional contributions to winning new business, for their year-over-year growth and for expanding Panasas’ global customer base in key industry verticals.
“Our partners around the world play an essential role in delivering the Panasas customer experience, and it gives me great pleasure to recognize their accomplishments,” said Philip Crocker, senior director of global channel marketing and business development at Panasas. “2019 promises to be a groundbreaking year with the introduction of ActiveStor® Ultra featuring PanFS® 8, a completely reengineered portable file system that runs on industry-standard hardware. I’m looking forward to working with our partners as we expand our global customer base and seize the new market opportunities addressed by this highly competitive product.”
The ease of use of PanFS, combined with the performance and cost efficiency of ActiveStor, create a very attractive value proposition for both commercial and traditional HPC applications. Designed for extreme performance and scalability configurations, ActiveStor Ultra is ideally suited for applications that require the processing of large and complex data sets with high precision, such as climate modeling, computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation and analysis, energy exploration and precision medicine, as well as for emerging workloads such as AI and autonomous driving. PanFS 8, the intelligent parallel file system, can run on any properly configured and qualified commodity storage hardware, allowing for rapid adoption of new hardware capabilities and an expanded portfolio of hardware options.
This year’s winners include:
ASRC
Federal
Panasas Accelerate Managed Service Provider of the Year 2018
General
Microsystems Inc.
Panasas Accelerate Americas Manufacturing Partner of the Year 2018
“Consistency is an important attribute for successful partnerships. Our relationship with Panasas works well because of the consistency of their products and partner programs,” said Earl Overstreet, founder and president of General Microsystems Inc. (GMI). “Being honored as the Panasas Accelerate Americas Manufacturing Partner of the Year two years in a row is very gratifying because it recognizes the value of GMI as a consistent partner.”
MEGWARE
Computer Vertrieb und Service GmbH
Panasas Accelerate EMEA HPC and Manufacturing Partner of the Year 2018
“We are proud to have represented Panasas for more than 12 years, jointly developing accounts in several segments such as academic and research HPC, multi-physics simulation and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) manufacturing, and energy, to name a few,” said André Singer, chief operating officer of MEGWARE. “Being named Panasas’ EMEA HPC and Manufacturing Partner of the year is an honor and a testament to our strong partnership. Our customers expect the highest levels of support, quality, reliability and service, and Panasas never disappoints.”
Realnux
Systems
Panasas Accelerate Asia HPC Partner of the Year 2018
“We are delighted to be collaborating with Panasas, most recently at ASR Micro and electronic design automation (EDA) leader Toppan Photomasks,” said Mac Wang, project director at Realnux. “Our combined solutions really shine when challenged by some truly demanding HPC workloads, where the technical excellence of Realnux staff, combined with the acclaimed performance, manageability and scalability of Panasas ActiveStor, have delivered world-class manufacturing storage capabilities. So it’s especially thrilling to be named Asia HPC Partner of the Year 2018, with several significant joint projects already under our belts.”
SHI
International Corp.
Panasas Accelerate Newcomer Partner of the Year 2018
TVAR
Solutions LLC
Panasas Accelerate Federal Partner of the Year 2018
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Panasas Accelerate partner program for the third consecutive year,” said Dave Saunders, president and chief executive officer of TVAR Solutions. “Panasas’ ability to simply and effectively manage massive volumes of data and easily scale to meet the future data storage needs of our customers played a big factor in our success in 2018.”
About Panasas
Panasas delivers high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions that support industry and research innovation around the world. Whether it’s building the next Dreamliner, winning a Formula One race, creating mind-bending visual effects, curing disease, or modeling climate change, the world’s leading companies trust Panasas to support their most innovative HPC projects. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.
©2019 Panasas, Inc. Panasas, the Panasas logo, ActiveStor and PanFS are registered trademarks or trademarks of Panasas, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
