Wary Apps Users Say, “Stop Collecting, Selling My Data,” But Many Feel Powerless to Affect Change

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
More consumers say they are increasingly leery of third parties using and capitalizing on their private data. In a consumer data privacy survey conducted in recent weeks for Anagog, two in three consumers said they are willing to dump data-collecting apps if the information collected is unrelated to the app’s function, or unless they receive real value – such as that derived through email or browsers.
The survey, conducted by SurveyMonkey, also revealed optimism in the face of a looming data privacy crisis, with more than 70 percent of respondents saying they believe solutions exist that can cure the problem. For instance, 42 percent said they’d like to have access to marketing deals on their mobile phones without having their personal data collected, and another 29 percent said they believe companies should use advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to pull in relevant offers to their private phones, based on their profile calculated on their phones while keeping their anonymity, rather than sending their private data to marketers’ unknown external clouds.
Nearly all consumers surveyed about their data privacy concerns in the snapshot study said they are aware the major internet companies are collecting their personal information and using it for their own benefit and/or selling it to third parties (84 percent). While 8 percent said they don’t think it is a “big deal” that internet giants collect their private data without permission, they were in the minority. A full 36 percent of participants called this a “global epidemic that needs a cure,” while 38 percent said they are resigned to the fact that it’s a problem, but it can’t be avoided. Another 19 percent said, “It’s absolutely criminal to take my personal data.”
But even armed with this awareness and skepticism about the intentions of internet giants and apps vendors, nearly 75 percent of respondents said they do not know how to tell when and if apps are collecting their personal information.
Consumers said their biggest fear about data collection is that identity thieves will get their hands on their private data (64 percent). Other concerns about who has their data include thieves who know where they live (12 percent), government agencies and foreign entities (10 percent each), and telemarketers (4 percent).
While about 25 percent of consumers surveyed said they accept mobile apps tracking their behaviors as “part of modern life,” not everyone agreed. 43 percent said they are mad about the situation but feel powerless to change it or are demanding they get their privacy back. Five percent believe their data is already anonymized and that marketers and apps do not know who they are. About 15 percent said mobile apps tracking their behavior is an acceptable tradeoff for relevant marketing offers.
Consumers fired up about their privacy said they are even willing to pay to keep their personal information out of the hands of internet giants by paying a small monthly fee between $1 and $3 (54 percent).
“We use apps because they fit a particular need, but most of us pay little attention to what we’re giving away in exchange,” said Ofer Tziperman, CEO of Anagog. “Consumers are inured to simply accepting whatever permissions are asked for and continuing with the download, and it’s causing a data privacy crisis around the world that’s being recognized at all levels, including at Apple. The good news is that our survey shows more consumers are aware of this issue and more companies are starting to search for solutions that address it.”
The survey polled more than 200 apps users from age 18 to 65+ years.
Resources:
- Blog on Retailers Balancing Consumer Privacy with Personalized Offers
- Consumer Privacy Survey Shows 70% Want Personal Data to Stay on Mobile Phones
- Privacy is the New Disrupter for Marketers
- Anagog wins “Most Innovative Use of Mobile Technology” at CMO Asia Awards
About Anagog
Anagog is the pioneer of on-device artificial intelligence solutions that turn mobile phones into smart digital extensions of their owners. Anagog’s JedAI technology enables advanced edge-AI capabilities that do not require pulling any personal data outside the phone, hence fiercely protecting user’s privacy. JedAI learns the user’s unique profile on the handset itself and enables prediction of future activities and visit to places. Users can benefit from better personal and contextual services without being required to share any of their personal data. Anagog's technology has been downloaded by more than 25 million handsets globally and integrated into more than 100 mobile apps. For more information please visit: www.anagog.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005118/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT