More Customers Choose Avaya Cloud Solutions To Create Enhanced Customer Experiences, Drive Business Growth and Reduce Costs

Enterprise Connect 2019 – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, continues to see increased adoption of its cloud solutions across a wide range of industries including healthcare, hospitality, financial services, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceutical, education, government agencies, tourism & travel, energy, BPOs and more. Organizations of all kinds, including Datamark Inc., Marine Rescue Technologies and Olitel are choosing Avaya OneCloud solutions to deliver improved customer experiences.

Avaya OneCloud solutions for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), provide enterprise organizations with a fast, convenient and automated path to the benefits of cloud communications. Avaya currently has 3.7 million cloud seats between its public and private offerings, and continues to experience significant growth in new cloud customers each quarter. The company will showcase AI solutions, and more, at the Avaya booth #1519, Hall D at Enterprise Connect, March 18–21, in Orlando, FL.

Founded in 1989, Datamark provides a wide range of outsourced back-office services serving Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and other larger enterprises. The company’s innovation philosophy focuses on relentless dedication to improving the customer experience through flexible application of people, process and technology. When peak volume hit, Datamark was faced with short time lines and it needed a contact center partner who could provide agile solutions that could be up and running quickly and with a high-quality experience for its customers.

“It is really about leveraging expertise from a partner like Avaya, and our experience has been phenomenal,” said Jacob Bailon, Client Solutions Manager, Datamark Inc. “It is a partnership where we can collaborate and brainstorm ideas and effectively bring them to fruition. The public cloud is a really good solution that allows us to be agile with our customers so whenever there is peak volume, there is never a doubt that we can bring on new agents very quickly with a quality solution. What’s important to Datamark is that it really comes down to customer experience and it’s through our collaboration with Avaya that we provide this consistently.”

For over 15 years, Marine Rescue Technologies (MRT) has manufactured safety systems for vessels and facilities in the offshore oil and gas, defense, commercial marine and renewable energy industries worldwide. MRT works very closely with each of its customers to develop highly customized solutions, and by implementing the Avaya OneCloud CPaaS platform, customers experience has improved significantly.

“Avaya OneCloud CPaaS has improved our ability to respond to customers quickly and with very specialized, specific solutions to meet their needs,” said Michael Ritchie, founder and owner, Marine Rescue Technologies. “Our company is unique in that we offer personnel accountability in the form of muster through our emergency notification system. The Avaya OneCloud provides a communications platform whereby MRT can offer outbound and inbound notification campaigns and business automation for any vertical market in any language. The OneCloud API , Avaya Cloud Notification Service, was very easy to integrate for providing a response and location request to anyone with a mobile phone. We use it for mass notification purposes such as catastrophic weather, it can also be used during any emergency situation, and has been purchased also by state governments and airports. The API is very well documented and all of the functionality you need–even the small nuances involved with the telecom side–is all in there. We view Avaya and OneCloud as a valuable part of our business. They’ve delivered what we needed.”

Olitel is an IT services and telecom integration company from Brazil and an Avaya business partner. The company has successfully implemented Avaya OneCloud solutions with customers throughout Brazil with significant positive business results. Olitel expects its revenue from Avaya OneCloud solutions will double in 2019 and that the number of cloud seats will grow three times higher compared to 2018.

“We have been working with Avaya for more than 20 years and during this time we have made significant advances for our customers,” said Mario Mendes, CEO, Olitel. “The demand for cloud solutions has grown exponentially and we believe this market will continue to grow. Over the next year we plan to deploy tens of thousands of seats, especially in small and medium-sized enterprises in Latin America. Our success with Avaya OneCloud is contributing decisively to the growth of our customers, generating cost optimization and a considerable gain in efficiency and scalability.”

“At Avaya we are committed to delivering solutions that enable our customers to create enhanced experiences across their business,” said Gaurav Passi, president, cloud business group, Avaya. “We are seeing increased traction in adoption across all parts of our cloud portfolio. In the previous quarter, we added over 200,000 total cloud seats, and our Mid-market cloud revenue grew over 150% year over year. We’re excited to help companies like Olitel, Datamark and Marine Rescue Technologies, across diverse global industries, find the right mix of cloud deployment options for unified communications and contact center the way that best meets their needs.”

Avaya OneCloud UC and CC solutions are provided through a network of data centers in the United States, Germany and Singapore for availability in 34 countries. The company will continue to expand its network of global data centers in the coming months to meet the growing needs of customers worldwide.

