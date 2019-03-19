Five9 Spring Release 2019 Introduces New Capabilities for the Intelligent Contact Center

|By Business Wire
|
March 19, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, today announces Spring Release 2019.
In today’s fast-paced, global marketplace, customers don’t have the patience for slow service or support. Agents need access to the right customer information that will enable them to troubleshoot customer issues or resolve problems immediately. The need for relevant, actionable information at the moment of engagement has never been greater. Traditional contact center desktops are often difficult for agents to learn and navigate quickly, which hinders their ability to resolve consumers’ issues, which often leaves the impression that the company doesn’t know their needs, or value their business.
“Today’s consumers have more choices than ever and will abandon a brand quickly if their expectations are not met,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9. “The cloud and technologies like artificial intelligence will transform the contact center more in the next five years than all the technologies from the past 25. Companies need a cloud contact center that is not only highly reliable and secure, but also adaptable to meet their specific business needs – for today and into the future.”
The Five9 Spring Release 2019 expands the functionality of the Five9 service to address the changing nature of business and heightened customer expectations. Spring Release 2019 introduces new capabilities and updates in three key areas:
- Ability to adapt the contact center to meet a customer’s specific needs;
- Enhancement to the reliability, scalability and security of the cloud contact center;
- Empowerment of agents to deliver a superior customer experience.
Completely Adaptable Contact Center to Meet a Customer’s Specific Needs
- Further extending the adaptability of the Five9 platform with expanded Software Development Kit (SDK) capabilities that enable customers to adapt the Five9 application to fully meet their business needs. Integrations with 3rd party applications are made even easier through an updated Customer Relationship Management SDK, and the introduction of a new SDK for Unified Communications integrations.
- New integrations to leading Unified Communications (UC) providers. These integrations allow agents to seamlessly consult with back-office experts through the use of shared directory and presence, along with the ability to call and conference employees across the enterprise.
- Enhanced integration with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow and Oracle CRMs.
- Updates to Five9 WFO, powered by Verint, ensuring that Five9 customers are provided with the most comprehensive and up-to-date WFO feature-set in the market.
Highly Reliable, Scalable & Secure Cloud Contact Center
- Building on the Five9 proven system uptime, the company added new in-region voice points-of-presence (PoPs), including Dublin, Ireland and Sao Paulo, Brazil, to enable enterprises to extend their contact center voice capabilities to all parts of the globe.
- AI integration with Voicebots: Customers can seamlessly integrate with third party voicebots. Voicebot calls can be transferred to agents, who receive the full context and outcomes of the conversation with the voicebot.
- A significant increase in the agent seat capacity of the Five9 platform, allowing Five9 to meet the contact center needs of very large enterprises.
Empower Agents to Deliver a Superior Customer Experience
- Five9 Gamification – A new application that helps motivate and promote positive agent behavior, as well as introducing some fun and competition to the Contact Center. Teams and agents can compete to win both virtual and real-life rewards. The rewards can include virtual coins, experience points, badges, prizes and accolades.
- Additional enhancements for Five9 Performance Dashboard, the multi-role, visually dynamic real-time and historical wallboard and dashboard. The enhancements include additional language support and a broad set of UX enhancements that provide an intuitive, easy-to-use experience, from agents right up to line-of-business executives.
- Enhancements to the Five9 Supervisor Plus application that reflect the invaluable feedback received from customers on this recent addition to the Five9 portfolio. Also added is expanded language support including French Canadian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.
- Introduction of a Five9 native WebRTC offering to complement its fully scalable and comprehensive range of agent telephony options. Agents can work from any computer using nothing more than a modern web browser, with no installed softphone or download needed. This enables contact center managers to realize savings by leveraging Chromebooks and other low-cost computers. In addition, WebRTC makes it easy to manage distributed and home agents, by providing minimal IT footprint, fast on-boarding and low ongoing IT support needs.
- A wide range of customer feature requests, user experience enhancements and other improvements to keep Five9 customers operating at top efficiency with leading edge capabilities.
When cutting edge contact center technology is combined with analytical insights into the customer experience, every agent in the contact center becomes a true Genius at delivering customer service. Five9 refers to this powerful combination as the Five9 GeniusTM Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.
“Companies are looking for an intelligent contact center that unlocks information to provide agents and automated systems with data relevant to the customer and their current situation,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, LLC. “The ability to leverage this information in the moment – and not via the usual post-hoc reports – will be a key differentiator for those brands that want to excel in customer service.”
About Five9
Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.
For more information visit www.five9.com.
