CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Cybersecurity Incident Response Services Report by Independent Research Firm

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
CrowdStrike® Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: for Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2019. As Forrester1 describes, “CrowdStrike has an advantage in its threat intelligence and response expertise...and would be an excellent partner for cybersecurity IR...”
In today’s ever-evolving and challenging cyber landscape, dynamic business leaders understand that they will inevitably be targeted by threat actors. Through proper planning, proactive strategy, and dedicated resources, organizations can become empowered to take control in the wake of a breach with both speed and efficiency. CrowdStrike Services — the organization’s elite team of incident responders — protects organizations and limits and eliminates exposure and damage from cyberattacks through proactive planning, incident response (IR), and remediation services.
The Forrester Wave™: for Cybersecurity Incident Response Services is a highly respected independent assessment of today’s sophisticated and challenging IR market, and provides an in-depth evaluation of the top 15 IR service providers across 11 criteria. Within that criteria, the report evaluates top vendors within three segments: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. CrowdStrike received the highest possible score (5.0) in six criteria including:
- Incident Response and Post Incident Reporting and Support (Current Offering)
- Incident Preparation Vision, IR Retainer Vision, and Talent Management (Strategy)
- Hours Performing Incident Prep (Market Presence)
In their assessment of CrowdStrike, Forrester states, “CrowdStrike is a global company who is built on three pillars: threat intelligence, endpoint protection, and incident response. Each of these capabilities not only informs the others, but is buttressed by their complimentary services as well. CrowdStrike is focused on helping its clients understand how to improve their cybersecurity IR capabilities through the mantra ‘Am I breached? Am I mature? Am I ready?’ Customer references were positive, demonstrating client confidence.” We think this report validates CrowdStrike’s domain expertise in proper implementation of remediations to help customers avoid a potential future breach.
Last year, CrowdStrike was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites, Q2 2018 report2 and The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection And Response, Q3 2018.3 CrowdStrike is the sole vendor named a Leader in all three Waves.
“CrowdStrike’s unique approach to breach response leverages a winning combination of endpoint protection technology, actionable threat intelligence, and expert incident responders to protect customer environments with industry-leading speed and precision,” said Shawn Henry, president of CrowdStrike Services. “We believe this validation from Forrester, one of the most influential analyst firms in the world, speaks to the tremendous advantage that our approach brings to organizations through a combination of insights, methodology, and world-class endpoint protection technology.”
For additional insights into CrowdStrike’s unique approach to modern incident response and this recognition, read a blog from Shawn Henry, president of CrowdStrike Services.
For more information, download a copy of the The Forrester Wave™: for Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2019.
About CrowdStrike®
CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver real-time protection and actionable intelligence from Day One. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.
CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IoA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, Falcon instantly correlates 1 trillion security events a week from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.
There’s much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
© 2019 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike®, CrowdStrike Falcon®, CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent™, Falcon Prevent™, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight™, Falcon Insight™, CrowdStrike Falcon Discover™, Falcon Discover™, Falcon X™, CrowdStrike Falcon DNS™, Falcon DNS™, CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch™, Falcon OverWatch™, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight™ and Falcon Spotlight™ are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. Other brands may be third-party trademarks.
1 The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response
Services, Q1 2019 report by Josh Zelonis with Stephanie Balaouras,
Madeline Cyr, and Peggy Dostie.
2 The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites, Q2 2018 by Chris Sherman, Salvatore Schiano with Christopher McClean, Madeline Cyr, Peggy Dostie.
3 The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection And Response, Q3 2018 report by Josh Zelonis with Stephanie Balaouras, Bill Barringham, and Peggy Dostie.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005220/en/
