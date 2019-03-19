DataGryd Selects Clune Construction Company to Build Out Its MegaSuite 6 Facility

|By Business Wire
|
|March 19, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
DataGryd, a premier data center provider in New York City, is pleased to announce it has selected national award winning construction company Clune Construction to build DataGryd’s MegaSuite 6. With more than twenty years of experience working on major mission-critical projects nationwide, Clune brings its expertise to the iconic 60 Hudson Street building, which will be transformed into New York City’s most modern and efficient high-density, high-performance data center solution available in that market. DataGryd’s MegaSuite 6 is expected to be ready for occupancy by the third quarter of 2019.
“DataGryd’s selection of Clune Construction as our general contractor for the build out of MegaSuite 6 is a testament to their outstanding track record for successfully delivering superior projects on time,” says Tom Brown, President and CEO of DataGryd. “As a result, we are committed to providing our customers near limitless scalability in the heart of New York City’s most concentrated hub of global data networking solutions.”
Upon completion of MegaSuite 6, DataGryd’s customers will benefit from cost-effective megawatt configurations, supported by 5,000 kilowatts (kW) of utility power generators and towers. Located within 60 Hudson Street, a globally renowned world-class carrier hotel, DataGryd’s customers will be able to directly connect to over 300 carriers, network providers, exchanges and more than six fully operational subsea systems anchored within the building without incurring monthly cross-connect fees. With a zero monthly cross-connect fee model, DataGryd customers benefit from tremendous cost savings that could reach tens of thousands of dollars across the lifetime of an agreement.
“Clune is excited to play such a big part in one of the largest data center construction projects taking place in Manhattan,” adds Ben Walker, Executive Managing Director and President of Clune’s Eastern Region. “We are looking forward to working with DataGryd and their customers to bring their vision for MegaSuite 6 to reality.”
About Clune Construction Company
Clune Construction is a national general contractor with offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Today, they employ more than 500 employees and manage over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune Construction believes the hallmark of their success is grounded in their dedication to consistently delivering their clients’ projects on time and under budget, with honesty, integrity, and a great deal of emphasis on client satisfaction. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.
About DataGryd
DataGryd offers the most strategic international data network hub and largest single footprint data center available in New York City. DataGryd’s 60 Hudson facility in Lower Manhattan provides up to 60,000 square-feet of available colocation space and state-of-the-art power and cooling infrastructure for data network, telecommunications, cloud and large enterprises. Located in one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity, 60 Hudson provides access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. Using proprietary MicroGryd™ technology, the high-density data center offers dual contingencies and delivers the highest value in energy efficiency, with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 5,000 kW of power. DataGryd data centers have no cross-connect fees or obligations to use any third-party Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs). The company provides turn-key wholesale data center space that leverages fortified facilities and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements. To learn more about DataGryd, visit www.DataGryd.com.
