3iQ Appeals Decision of OSC Director on The Bitcoin Fund

March 19, 2019
3iQ Corp. (3iQ) announced today that it has filed an application with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for a public hearing and review of the decision to refuse to issue a receipt for the final prospectus of The Bitcoin Fund. The application requests the OSC to set aside the decision that The Bitcoin Fund is not in the public interest on the grounds that the decision ignores the purpose of securities law to promote fair and efficient capital markets and applies operational standards to the Fund which are more onerous than what is required by law.
3iQ filed a preliminary prospectus for The Bitcoin Fund in October 2018 following two years of working closely with OSC Staff to establish a secure, regulated, professionally managed investment vehicle to give Canadians access to this exciting new asset class in traditional investment and registered accounts. The Bitcoin Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program for any investor, but rather an allocation within an investment portfolio to provide diversification to an uncorrelated asset class and innovative technology.
“This hearing request is an important step for Ontario and indeed for Canada, to show leadership and address global concerns regarding the regulation and custody of cryptoassets,” said 3iQ’s President & CEO Fred Pye. “With all the proper pieces in place, we have created an investment vehicle that we believe complies with Canada’s securities laws and seeks to address the needs of all Canadians, including the 5% of Canadians who have invested in bitcoin.”
According to 3iQ’s Chief Investment Officer Shaun Cumby, “working with our custody partners, we have established industry-leading operational risk management processes to safeguard the Fund’s bitcoin in accordance with our standard of care as investment fund manager and in compliance with applicable securities laws.”
“The Fund’s net asset value pricing will be based on the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Index maintained by MV Index Solutions GmbH, a leading index administrator in this space,” said John Loeprich, Chief Financial Officer of 3iQ.
“With all the regulatory concerns dealt with, we believe it is necessary to have a hearing of independent OSC Commissioners to debate the issue of public interest based on factual evidence,” said Howard Atkinson, Chairman of 3iQ. “As seen in the recent collapse of QuadrigaCX, Canadians are investing in cryptoassets without the benefit of any securities regulation. We believe the industry has progressed sufficiently and the timing is right for the acceptance of The Bitcoin Fund. We have worked long and hard with industry participants and the regulators to get to this stage, and we hope to successfully conclude this process at a hearing. We believe that The Bitcoin Fund is an opportunity for advancing fintech efforts in Toronto, Ontario and Canada and will help attract businesses, employees and investors to this exciting space.”
About 3iQ Corp.
3iQ is a Canadian investment fund manager focused on providing innovative investment products of institutional quality. 3iQ currently manages the 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund, a private investment fund which holds bitcoin, ether and litecoin and is eligible for investment by accredited investors in Canada or in reliance on other exemptions from the prospectus requirement. Founded in 2012, 3iQ is currently focused on disruptive technologies and the cryptoasseet space. Please visit www.3iQ.ca to learn more or contact Frederick T. Pye ([email protected]) or Howard Atkinson ([email protected]) to schedule a call.
About MV Index Solutions GmbH
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.Approximately USD 13 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.
