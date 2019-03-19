3iQ interjette appel de la décision du directeur de la CVMO concernant le Bitcoin Fund

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
3iQ Corp. (3iQ) a annoncé aujourd’hui qu’elle a déposé auprès de la Commission des valeurs mobilières de l’Ontario (CVMO) une demande d’audience publique et de révision sur le refus de délivrer un visa pour le prospectus définitif du Bitcoin Fund. La demande sollicite que la CVMO annule sa décision selon laquelle le Bitcoin Fund n’est pas dans l’intérêt public sous prétexte que cette décision ignore le rôle des lois en valeurs mobilières dans la promotion de marchés financiers équitables et efficaces. 3iQ soutien aussi que la CVMO applique au Bitcoin Fund des normes opérationnelles qui sont plus sévères que ce qui est requis par la loi.
En octobre 2018, 3iQ a déposé un prospectus provisoire pour The Bitcoin Fund après avoir travaillé en étroite collaboration avec le personnel de la CVMO pendant deux ans afin d’établir un véhicule de placement sûr, réglementé et géré par des professionnels et permettre aux Canadiens d’avoir accès à cette nouvelle catégorie d’actif intéressante dans leur portefeuille traditionnel d’investissement et leur compte enregistré. Le Bitcoin Fund ne se veut pas un programme d’investissement complet pour tout investisseur, mais plutôt une allocation dans le cadre d’un portefeuille d’investissement pour fournir une diversification à une classe d’actifs non corrélée et une technologie innovante.
« Cette demande d’audience est une étape importante non seulement pour l’Ontario, mais aussi pour le Canada pour faire preuve de leadership et répondre aux préoccupations mondiales concernant la réglementation et le dépôt des cryptoactifs », a déclaré Fred Pye, président et directeur général de 3iQ. « Avec tous les éléments pertinents en place, nous avons créé un véhicule de placement qui, à notre avis, est conforme aux lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières et qui cherche à répondre aux besoins de tous les Canadiens, y compris le 5 % des Canadiens qui ont investi dans le bitcoin ».
Selon Shaun Cumby, chef des placements de 3iQ, « En collaboration avec nos partenaires dépositaires, nous avons établi des processus de gestion du risque opérationnel à la fine pointe de l’industrie pour protéger la réputation du Fonds, conformément à notre norme de diligence en tant que gestionnaire de fonds de placement et conformément aux lois applicables en valeurs mobilières ».
« L’évaluation de la valeur liquidative du Fonds sera basée sur l’indice MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin maintenu par MV Index Solutions GmbH, un administrateur d’indices réglementé par le BaFIN allemand et un leader mondial dans ce domaine, » a déclaré John Loeprich, directeur financier de 3iQ.
« Compte tenu de toutes les préoccupations en matière de réglementation, nous croyons qu’il est nécessaire de tenir une audience des commissaires indépendants de la CVMO pour débattre de la question de l’intérêt public en fonction de preuves factuelles », a déclaré Howard Atkinson, président du conseil de 3iQ. « Comme on l’a vu lors de l’effondrement récent de QuadrigaCX, les Canadiens investissent dans des actifs cryptographiques sans bénéficier d’une réglementation des valeurs mobilières. Nous pensons que l’industrie a suffisamment progressé et que le moment est venu d’accepter le Bitcoin Fund. Nous avons travaillé fort avec les participants de l’industrie et les organismes de réglementation pour en arriver à cette étape, et nous espérons mener à bien ce processus lors d’une audience. Nous croyons que le Bitcoin Fund est une occasion de faire progresser les efforts dans le domaine des technologies de l’information financière à Toronto, en Ontario et au Canada, et qu’il aidera à attirer des entreprises, des employés et des investisseurs dans cet espace passionnant. »
À propos de 3iQ Corp.
3iQ est un gestionnaire de fonds de placement canadien qui offre des produits de placement novateurs et de qualité institutionnelle. 3iQ gère actuellement le 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund, un fonds de placement privé qui détient du bitcoin, de l’éther et de la litecoin et qui est admissible à des placements par des investisseurs qualifiés au Canada ou en vertu d’autres dispenses à l’obligation de prospectus. Fondée en 2012, 3iQ se concentre actuellement sur les technologies perturbatrices et l’espace cryptoasset. Visitez www.3iQ.ca pour en savoir davantage ou communiquez avec Frederick T. Pye ([email protected]) ou Howard Atkinson ([email protected]) pour prendre un rendez-vous téléphonique.
À propos de MV Index Solutions GmbH
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) développe, surveille et concède sous licence les indices MVIS, une sélection d’indices de référence ciblés, investissables et diversifiés. Les indices sont spécialement conçus pour sous-tendre des produits financiers. Les indices MVIS couvrent plusieurs catégories d’actifs, notamment les actions, les marchés des titres à revenu fixe et les actifs numériques, et sont autorisés à servir d’indices sous-jacents aux produits financiers. MVIS est une société VanEck.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005429/fr/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT