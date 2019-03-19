The WebRTC Market by Software, Applications, Services, Solutions, and Devices with Global & Regional Forecasts (2019-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "WebRTC Market by Software, Applications, Services, Solutions, and Devices with Global and Regional Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The business drivers for WebRTC are many and varied as there are benefits for all industry constituents including:
- End-users: New User Experience, Service Creation / Service Mash-up
- Developers: Ease developer burden with a single platform
- CSPs: Expansion of market/customers
This research indicates that WebRTC supported services will usher into the ICT ecosystem a next-generation services ecosystem of communications, applications, content, and commerce.
The study evaluates WebRTC technology, evolving ecosystem, solutions, and applications. It also addresses the role of value chain partners, WebRTC APIs, enterprise applications, telecom operators, and other CSPs within the evolving ecosystem. The report also assesses WebRTC features/functionality, use cases, and adoption expectations for enterprise and consumers. The report covers the WebRTC solution landscape with vendor analysis focused on business models for each company/solution.
The report also forecasts global and regional WebRTC market size. Forecasting provides revenue by categories including solution, service (Implementation, Integration, Consulting, and Maintenance), industry verticals, deployment models, and application. In addition, the report contains forecasts for WebRTC devices and users globally and regionally from 2019 to 2024.
Key Findings
- WebRTC will be the RTC platform of choice with the introduction of 5G and the expansion of OTT offerings
- Cloud-based Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce (CACC) will benefit greatly from WebRTC
- WebRTC is a key component of an overall CACC strategy for CSPs as they seek to retain customers and grow revenues
- CSPs are stumbling with the implementation of RCS, making WebRTC deployment critical as well as partnering with various third parties
- While WebRTC is table-stakes for CSPs, they also have revenue potential from back-end integration with their most important customers: enterprise
- Telecom APIs are a key component to overall WebRTC success for the entire value chain as well as leveraging telecom data in a cloud-based DaaS business model
Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Target Audience
1.2 Companies in Report
2 WebRTC and WebRTC Market Overview
2.1 Understanding WebRTC
2.2 Evolution of WebRTC
2.3 WebRTC Solution Market
2.4 WebRTC Market Factors
2.5 WebRTC Ecosystem / Value Chain
3 WebRTC Taxonomy
3.1 WebRTC Technology
3.1.1 Native Apps vs. WebRTC
3.1.2 HTML5
3.1.3 WebRTC and Expansion of Media/Data usage via 4G/LTE
3.1.4 LTE/4G, RCS, and WebRTC
3.1.5 Carrier WiFi and WebRTC
3.1.6 Cloud Communication and WebRTC
3.1.7 Open Source API and WebRTC
3.2 WebRTC Architecture
3.3 WebRTC Functionality
3.3.1 Voice Calling
3.3.2 Real Time Messaging
3.4 WebRTC Enterprise Application
3.4.1 Customer Facing Enterprise
3.4.2 In-House Licenses Development
3.4.3 Application and Security
3.5 WebRTC API
3.5.1 Session Description Protocol (SDP)
3.5.2 Open Real-time Communications API (ORCA)
3.5.3 WebRTC Security
3.5.4 Chrome
3.5.5 Firefox
3.5.6 Media Stream (getUserData)
3.5.7 Hookflash
3.5.8 MediaStream API
3.5.9 RTCDataChannel API
3.6 Cloud RTC Platform
4 WebRTC Application Cases
4.1 Stages of Creation of WebRTC Application
4.1.1 Getting Started
4.1.2 Creating Video Audio Calling
4.1.3 Using Text
4.1.4 File Sharing
4.2 WebRTC Applications
4.2.1 Use of WebRTC in E-learning
4.2.2 WebRTC in Corporate Meetings
4.2.3 WebRTC and HTML5 Developments
4.2.4 WebRTC for the Mobile Applications
4.3 WebRTC Use Cases
4.3.1 Customer Care
4.3.2 Premium Customer Services
4.3.3 Customer Willingness to Pay for such Premium Services
4.4 Economics of WebRTC
5 WebRTC Solution Market Forecast 2019 - 2024
5.1 Global Market Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2024
5.2 Regional Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2024
5.3 WebRTC Revenue Forecast by Solution and Service 2019 - 2024
5.4 WebRTC Service Segment Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2024
5.5 WebRTC Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024
5.6 Deployment Model Wise Revenue Forecast 2019 - 2024
5.7 WebRTC Revenue Forecast by Major Application Category 2019 - 2024
5.8 Global WebRTC Device Forecast 2015 - 2020
5.9 WebRTC Device Forecast by Region 2019 - 2024
5.10 Global WebRTC Active User Forecast 2019 - 2024
5.11 WebRTC Active User Forecast by Region 2019 - 2024
5.12 CSP Driven Global WebRTC Active User 2019 - 2024
6 Role of Telecom Operators and CSPs
6.1 Carrier Integration
6.2 Non-Carrier Partnerships
6.3 Communication Mediator
6.4 Telecom Value-added Services (VAS)
6.5 New Business Models and Opportunities
6.5.1 Telefonica Case Study
6.5.2 Another Potential for CSPs: WebRTC and Toll-free Calling
6.6 Telecom API
6.7 Role of CSPs
7 WebRTC Vendor Landscape
7.1 Overall Competitive Landscape
7.1.1 Platform Vendors
7.1.2 Voice Solution Vendors
7.1.3 Video Solution Vendors
7.1.4 Conference Solution Providers
7.1.5 Telecom WebRTC Carrier
7.1.6 On-Premise Vendors
7.1.7 OTT Communication Providers
7.1.8 Bulk SMS Vendors
7.1.9 Learning and Development Vendors
7.2 Alcatel Lucent
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Analysis
7.3 AT&T
7.4 Avaya
7.5 CafeX
7.6 Cisco Systems
7.7 Dialogic
7.8 Ericsson
7.9 Genband
7.10 Google
7.11 Huawei Technologies
7.12 IBM Corporation
7.13 Mitel Networks
7.14 Oracle
7.15 Plivo
7.16 QUOBIS
7.17 Sonus
7.18 Temasys
7.19 TokBox Telefonica
7.20 Twilio
8 Future of WebRTC
8.1 Beyond Voice/Video and Browsers: WebRTC and CDNs
8.2 Hybrid P2P and Server-based CDN
8.3 Emerging WebRTC Issues and Opportunities
8.4 WebRTC Implementation Status
8.5 WebRTC Applications in Machine Learning and 5G
9 Recommendations
9.1 Communication Service Providers
9.2 Social Media Companies
9.3 Content Providers
9.4 Application Developers
9.5 Commerce Providers
9.6 Infrastructure Providers
9.7 Device Manufacturers
10 Appendix
10.1 Telecom Application Programming Interfaces
10.2 Introduction
10.3 Telecom API Overview
10.3.1 Role and Importance of Telecom APIs
10.3.2 Business Drivers for CSPs to Leverage APIs
10.3.3 Telecom API Categories
10.3.4 Telecom API Business Models
10.3.5 Segmentation
10.3.6 Competitive Issues
10.3.7 Applications that use APIs
10.3.8 Telecom API Revenue Potential
10.3.9 Telecom API Usage by Industry Segment
10.3.10 Telecom API Value Chain
10.3.11 API Transaction Cost by Type
10.3.12 Volume of API Transactions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gb24r5/the_webrtc_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005476/en/
