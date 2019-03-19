Digital Supply Chain Transformation Takes Center Stage at Velocity 2019

|By Business Wire
New Generation Computing, Inc. (“NGC”), a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management, quality control and vendor compliance, will showcase how its Andromeda Cloud Platform® is driving digital transformation at the Velocity 2019 customer conference, March 25 – 27 in Orlando.
Velocity 2019 includes more than 80 breakout and training sessions from NGC, Logility, Inc., Demand Management, Inc. and Halo, designed to help attendees accelerate their digital supply chain transformations by leveraging best practices and technology innovations. NGC’s kickoff session, “Digital Directions: The Future of Fashion,” will focus on NGC’s strategic vision, product roadmap and the many ways that Andromeda® is helping retailers and fashion brands make faster decisions, align supply and demand, and create a framework for cognitive, autonomous supply chains.
Case study presentations by NGC customers will include:
- “Protect Your Brand: Vendor Compliance throughout the Supply Chain.” A leading global apparel company will share how it is using NGC’s Andromeda Vendor Compliance and Quality Control to streamline vendor processes, drive continuous improvement in factories, manage environmental compliance and improve quality control processes.
- “The Andromeda PLM Experience.” In this panel discussion, a leading men’s specialty retailer and a fashion brand will discuss how they are using NGC’s Andromeda PLM® solution to become more efficient, collaborate more closely with their vendors, and share product data throughout the entire supply chain.
- “Failure is Not an Option: Managing Product Testing More Effectively.” The world’s largest men’s accessories company will share how it is using NGC Andromeda to automate its product testing capabilities and maintain high standards across more than 50 brands.
- “Trust, but Verify: Improving Product Quality.” Three leading fashion companies will discuss their challenges in managing product quality and how they are using NGC’s Andromeda Quality Control to streamline quality management processes and improve product quality.
Other NGC sessions will focus on enabling faster, better decisions with supply chain analytics, using Andromeda’s material commitment management for lead time reduction, and creating a foundation for digital supply chains using Andromeda. NGC will also hold one-on-one meetings with customers, providing access to NGC consultants, solution experts and executives.
Prior to the conference kickoff, NGC will hold its annual Advisory Board meeting to discuss the latest advancements in the Andromeda Cloud Platform, current initiatives that are underway, and the three-year product development roadmap.
About NGC
NGC powers the digital supply chain for retailers and brands with the Andromeda Cloud Platform, including solutions for PLM, supply chain management, global quality control and vendor compliance.
NGC customers include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Spanx, Sport Obermeyer, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of the Company’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or contact Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., 470 East Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305, (404) 261-9777. FAX: (404) 264-5206 INTERNET: www.amsoftware.com
Andromeda Cloud Platform®, Andromeda®, Andromeda PLM® and New Generation Computing® are registered trademarks of New Generation Computing, Inc.
