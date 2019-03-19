ASG Technologies Advances Mobius Content Services to Match the Velocity of Evolving Business User Needs

|By Business Wire
March 19, 2019 08:31 AM EDT
ASG Technologies, a trusted provider of proven solutions for information access, management and control for the world’s top enterprises, today unveiled Mobius 9.1, the newest release of its content services solution. Mobius 9.1 provides organizations with the services needed to capture and manage content through its lifecycle, execute workflows and govern information across federated repositories for a single view of enterprise content.
This release includes new workflow builder capabilities which enable organizations to design and build workflows visually in a low-code or no-code environment to meet the changing needs of the digitally-connected enterprise. Architected for deployment on cloud, on premises or in hybrid configurations, customers can adopt cloud platforms at the pace of their business. Mobius 9.1 scales to manage unlimited amounts, and most any type, of enterprise content to meet a wide range of business requirements while supporting important regulatory compliance projects.
Highlights of ASG Mobius 9.1 include:
- Low-Code/No-Code Workflow Capabilities: Next-generation content-centric workflow services equipped with low-code/no-code builder, visual design tools and rapid deployment technology to quickly implement, measure and adjust workflows that coordinate tasks and decisions such as invoicing, accounts payable approvals and compliance reporting, among others.
- Records Management Enrichment: Time- and event-based rules can now be applied to the workflow capability to automate operational processes such as setting new retentions, tagging records for deletion and changing document categories, helping streamline exception processes and improve response time.
- User Interface Enhancements: Updated user interface across platforms, from PC to mobile, including responsive design to automatically support the range of form factors with touch screen viewing of documents, participation in workflow and mobile capture.
- Public Cloud Optimization: Leverages Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, including auto scaling processing, expanding storage and providing containerized delivery for rapid deployment across platforms.
Organizations are often unable to consolidate a comprehensive single view of content stored across disparate repositories. This lack of visibility into unstructured content is making it increasingly difficult for organizations to gain the value of all related content within the enterprise while complying with the increasing number of regulations. Mobius 9.1 reduces the risk of non-compliance by securing and governing content storage and access.
“Mobius 9.1 simplifies the complex challenges associated with content in today’s organizations so they can be responsive,” said David Downing, EVP of Product Management and Product Marketing, ASG Technologies. “By delivering a single view of all related content and automating records management processes, Mobius 9.1 provides the visibility organizations need to more easily gather and act on new business intelligence.”
“The future of workforce productivity will be driven by content strategies that are contextual, agile and fluid. This will demand vendor solutions that prioritize metadata and content-based workflows, while offering automation features that can reduce the number of manual tasks faced during the work day,” said Conner Forrest, Analyst with the Workforce Productivity & Compliance team at 451 Research. “With the delivery of Mobius 9.1, ASG is clearly aligned with these market trends.”
“Mobius 9.1 ensures our customers are able to seamlessly integrate and federate all content and digital assets with their suite of business systems and applications,” said Ryan McVeigh, Managing Partner at Zia Consulting. “This capability allows them to guarantee they are governing information with accuracy and reliability, while also enabling digital transformation to help grow their business.”
