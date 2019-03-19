iMac Gets a 2x Performance Boost

|By Business Wire
|
March 19, 2019 08:32 AM EDT
Apple® today updated its iMac® line with up to 8-core Intel 9th-generation processors for the first time and powerful Vega graphics options, delivering dramatic increases in both compute and graphics performance. From consumers to pros alike, users will notice their iMac is faster for everyday tasks all the way up to the most demanding pro workloads. This boost in performance, combined with its gorgeous Retina® display, sleek all-in-one design, quiet operation, fast storage and memory, modern connectivity and macOS® Mojave, makes iMac the world’s best desktop.
Now with faster processors and graphics across the line, iMac delivers dramatic increases in performance for consumers and pros. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Customers are going to love the huge boost in iMac performance. With up to 8-core processors and powerful Vega graphics, the iMac lineup is stronger than ever,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing. “With its stunning Retina display, amazing design, twice the performance, and macOS Mojave that our customers love, iMac is by far the best desktop in the world.”
Up to 8-Core Intel 9th-Generation Processors
With updated processors across the line, customers will experience dramatically faster performance for a wide range of everyday computing tasks, from editing photos to playing demanding games, composing music or even creating a feature film.
- The 21.5-inch iMac now features 8th-generation quad-core, and for the first time 6-core processors, delivering up to 60 percent faster performance.*
- The 27-inch iMac now for the first time features up to 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors, delivering up to 2.4 times faster performance.*
Radeon Pro Vega Graphics Come to iMac for the First Time
Radeon Pro Vega graphics come to the 21.5-inch iMac, delivering up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. The 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro Vega now delivers up to 50 percent faster graphics performance, ideal for pros with graphics-intensive workloads, such as developing 3D content, editing videos with complex effects or designing high-resolution games.**
Industry’s Best 4K and 5K Retina Displays
With up to 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colors, 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut and an incredible viewing angle, iMac’s Retina display delivers an immersive front-of-screen experience. All these pixels result in text that looks like a printed page, sharper photos with more detail, and the ability to edit 4K video at full resolution.
Unrivaled All-In-One Design that Elevates Any Space
With its sleek aluminum and glass enclosure, 5 millimeter-thin profile and beautiful matching keyboard and mouse, iMac delivers a clean and uncluttered desktop experience that allows users to focus more on their content. With everything they need and nothing they don’t, customers love how iMac fits seamlessly into so many different environments, from the home, to businesses of all sizes, or even a pro studio.
macOS Mojave
All new Macs come with macOS Mojave, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, with features inspired by pros but designed for everyone. In macOS Mojave, Dark Mode transforms the desktop with a dramatic new look that puts the focus on user content, Stacks organizes messy desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups and FaceTime® supports group calling. macOS Mojave also brings iOS apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home to the Mac® and features a redesigned Mac App Store® with rich editorial content and the addition of apps from top developers, including Microsoft and Adobe.
Pricing and Availability
The new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display starts at $1,299 (US) and the new 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starts at $1,799 (US). Both are available to order starting today from apple.com and the Apple Store® app, and in Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers next week. The non-Retina display iMac configuration continues to be available for $1,099 (US). Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available online at apple.com/mac.
*Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction 3.2GHz 6-core Intel Core i7-based 21.5-inch iMac systems with 32GB of RAM, and preproduction 3.6GHz 8-core Intel Core i9-based 27-inch iMac systems with 64GB of RAM; and shipping 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-based 21.5-inch iMac systems with 32GB of RAM, as well as shipping 4.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-based 27-inch iMac systems with 64GB of RAM. Autodesk Maya 2019 tested using a 399.6MB scene. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of iMac.
**Testing conducted by Apple in February 2019 using preproduction 3.2GHz 6-core Intel Core i7-based 21.5-inch iMac systems with Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics with 4GB of VRAM and 32GB of RAM, as well as preproduction 3.6GHz 8-core Intel Core i9-based 27-inch iMac systems with Radeon Pro Vega 48 graphics with 8GB VRAM and 64GB of RAM; and shipping 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-based 21.5-inch iMac systems with Radeon Pro 560 graphics with 4GB VRAM and 32GB of RAM, as well as shipping 4.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-based 27-inch iMac systems with Radeon Pro 580 graphics with 8GB VRAM and 64GB of RAM. Tested with DaVinci Resolve Studio 15 using 14 common effects and a 10-second UHD project at 3840 x 2160 resolution and 24 frames per second. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of iMac.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
