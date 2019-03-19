Velodyne Demuestra la Solución Lidar para la Recolección de Datos de Rica Percepción en la Plataforma NVIDIA DRIVE

|By Business Wire
March 19, 2019
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. hoy anunció sus soluciones lidar de visión envolvente para la recolección de datos de rica percepción durante pruebas y validación, soluciones que están disponibles en la plataforma de conducción autónoma NVIDIA DRIVE™ y que permiten una percepción completa de 360 grados en tiempo real, lo que facilita una localización altamente precisa y capacidades de planificación de ruta.
Proven through learning from millions of road miles, Velodyne sensors help determine the safest way to navigate and direct a self-driving vehicle. (Photo: Business Wire)
Las características técnicas de los detectores Velodyne también están disponibles en NVIDIA DRIVE Constellation™, una plataforma de simulación abierta y escalable que permite la realización de prueba del tipo ´hardware-in-the-loop´, exacto en bits y a gran escala, de los AV. El software DRIVE Sim™ de la solución simula los detectores lidar y otros detectores, lo que recrea entradas del automóvil autónomo con alta fidelidad en el mundo virtual.
“Velodyne y NVIDIA están a la vanguardia entregando las detecciones de alta resolución y el cómputo de alta performance necesarios para la conducción autónoma,” indicó Mike Jellen, Presidente y Director Comercial de Velodyne Lidar. “Como socio del ecosistema NVIDIA DRIVE, nuestros detectores inteligentes lidar son esenciales para avanzar con la autonomía vehicular, la seguridad y los sistemas de asistencia al conductor en la automotrices globales líderes.”
Velodyne ofrece la más amplia cartera de soluciones lidar de la industria, lo que abarca el rango completo de productos requeridos para la asistencia y la autonomía de avanzada al conductor por parte de los fabricantes de equipos originales (OEM) para automóviles, fabricantes de equipos originales (OEM) para camiones, fabricantes de suministros y proveedores nivel 1. Demostrado a partir de lo aprendido de los millones de millas de carreteras, los detectores Velodyne contribuyen a determinar la manera más segura de navegar y dirigir un vehículo autónomo. La incorporación de detectores Velodyne mejora las características técnicas de los sistemas Nivel 2+ de asistencia avanzada al conductor (advanced driver assistance systems, ADAS) incluidos el freno de emergencia automático (Automatic Emergency Braking, AEB), el control adaptable de crucero (Adaptive Cruise Control, ACC) y el Sistema de mantenimiento de carril (Lane Keep Assist, LKA).
“Los detectores lidar de Velodyne ayudan a entregar la inteligencia que permita a los sistemas de conducción automatizados y a la seguridad de la red vial a detectar más objetos y a presentar vehículos con vistas más detalladas de su entorno,” expresó Glenn Schuster, Director Sénior de Desarrollo del Ecosistema de Detectores, de NVIDIA.
Conferencia sobre tecnología GPU, de NVIDIA
Velodyne Lidar está exponiendo en la Conferencia sobre tecnología GPU, de NVIDIA, (GTC) en San José, Calif., del 19 al 21 de marzo. GTC es una serie global de conferencias que proporciona capacitación, opiniones y acceso directo a expertos en los temas más candentes de informática en la actualidad. En la Conferencia, los expertos de Velodyne podrán analizar las soluciones lidar y la forma en la que las mismas dan soporte a las plataformas NVIDIA.
Acerca de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne proporciona las soluciones lidar más inteligentes y potentes para la autonomía y la asistencia al conductor. Fundada en 1983 y con sede en San José, California, Velodyne es conocida mundialmente por su cartera de tecnologías innovadoras de sensores lidar. En 2005, el fundador y director ejecutivo de Velodyne, David Hall, inventó los sistemas lidar de visión envolvente en tiempo real, al revolucionar la percepción y la autonomía para los automóviles, la nueva movilidad, el mapeo, la robótica y la seguridad. La línea de productos de alto rendimiento de Velodyne incluye una amplia gama de soluciones de detección, incluida la rentable Puck™, la versátil Ultra Puck™, la Alpha Puck™ que es perfecta para la autonomía L4-L5, la VelaDome™ con un ángulo ultraancho, la Velarray™ optimizada por los sistemas avanzados de asistencia de manejo (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ADAS), y Vella™, el innovador software para la asistencia al conductor.
