Denim Group’s Application Security Platform Wins Multiple Industry Awards in Q1 of 2019

|March 19, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Denim Group, the leading independent application security firm, today announced that the company’s application vulnerability management platform, ThreadFix, has been named the winner of multiple industry awards since the start of 2019. Recognized for success in application security and vulnerability remediation and management, ThreadFix earned two 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, three 2019 Info Security Products Guide Awards and two 2019 Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) InfoSec Awards. Each of these global awards recognize the most advanced, ground-breaking cybersecurity products, solutions, and services that are raising the bar for others in the technology industry.
The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards named ThreadFix a Gold winner for the category of Application Security, and a Bronze winner for the category of Vulnerability Management. In the Info Security Products Guide Awards, ThreadFix took home Gold for Security Products and Solutions for Government, Silver for Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management, and Bronze in the Application Security category. Most recently, ThreadFix earned Gold in Application Security and Bronze in Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management for the Cyber Defense Magazine Awards.
“We are honored to be recognized for these seven awards across three separate programs in the security industry,” says John Dickson, Principal at Denim Group. “We strive to provide organizations with a more efficient and effective response to security vulnerabilities, and we believe that ThreadFix’s ability to consolidate and correlate these vulnerabilities provides businesses with the centralized view of risk they need.”
With enterprises onboarding thousands of applications, vulnerabilities have the capacity to reach millions within a single organization. ThreadFix tackles this issue by providing a window into the state of application security programs for organizations that build software. ThreadFix offers customers the ability to actively maintain a high volume of applications, while exponentially reducing automated scanner findings, saving time and helping security teams focus on remediating the most important vulnerabilities first.
“Isn’t it time to stop the breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat? We recognized Denim Group for the 2019 CDM InfoSec awards because they have clearly shown that their innovative solution is helping organizations reach this goal and defeat the next generation of exploits,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO, Cyber Defense Media Group.
Denim Group’s latest version of the platform, ThreadFix 3.0, provides the flexibility and capability for any organization to tune their application security program for maximum effectiveness. The platform offers application portfolio reporting characterized by risk, along with information on the most recent assessment activity, in order to provide organizations with a program-oriented view of the applications being managed. This allows teams to clearly define risk as it relates to the criticality of applications. The risk-centric view ensures that the organization can quickly identify and remediate the most serious issues and the most glaring blind spots.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.
About Denim Group
Denim Group is the leading independent application security firm, serving as a trusted advisor to customers on matters of application risk and security. The company helps organizations assess and mitigate application security risk. Denim Group’s flagship ThreadFix platform accelerates the process of application vulnerability remediation, reflecting the company’s rich understanding of what it takes to fix application vulnerabilities faster.
