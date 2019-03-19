Unite Us Raises $35 Million to Bridge the Gap Between Health and Social Care

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Unite Us, the leading care coordination and outcome tracking platform connecting healthcare and social service providers, today announced $35 million in Series B funding led by Oak HC/FT, with participation from Town Hall Ventures and Define Ventures. Existing investors Scout Ventures, Luminate (part of The Omidyar Group) and New York Ventures also participated in the round.
This brings the company’s total funding to $45.3 million and will fuel the company’s growth as it continues to curate coordinated networks bringing together health systems, payers, government agencies and community-based organizations to provide citizens the quality services they need to improve their health and live their best possible lives.
A person’s health cannot be addressed by clinical care alone. Organizations across sectors need to work together to address social issues along with clinical issues, with social care being the driving force for improving quality of life. Historically, it has been challenging for those directly involved in health care to address social issues, especially given the pressures of modern medicine.
Over the past six years, Unite Us has proven that by connecting curated networks of clinical and social services and tracking individual outcomes delivered in the community, overall health and quality of life can be significantly improved, and costs can be dramatically reduced. This announcement today marks another milestone in this journey, and Unite Us will continue to bring new products, solutions and innovations to the market, all focused on serving those who need help the most.
“The market is just getting started when it comes to comprehensively addressing the social determinants of health,” said Taylor Justice, President of Unite Us. “Providing the infrastructure and methodology that connects organizations across silos, enabling them to work together seamlessly, and proving that patients received services is just the start. There is still a long way to go, and with this investment, Unite Us will accelerate the industry’s transition to a value-based care system driven by social care.”
“We cannot impact health without ensuring that people have access to basic needs like food, housing and transportation. Health systems, health plans, employers and government are all talking about social determinants, but the challenge is finding, connecting and delivering needed services in an efficient and effective way at scale,” said Nancy Brown, Partner at Oak HC/FT. “The holistic view Unite Us takes to fulfilling these needs has positioned the company as the leader in the space, and we are thrilled to partner with the team as they continue to address the most important and impactful issues in health care today.”
Started in 2013 to serve the needs of the military-connected population, Unite Us expanded its offering to coordinate care and social services for vulnerable populations including Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries, the homeless, justice-involved individuals and populations with behavioral health and substance use challenges. Leaders across health care, government and human services have chosen Unite Us because of their collaborative and person-centered technology platform and network services that integrate deeply into communities. The company has quickly become the unifying infrastructure between health care entities and community-based organizations and will continue to leverage its powerful outcome data to drive payment models, predictive analytics and integration of services across the country.
“The market is maturing quickly, and we know that the future of this work is expanding payment reform outside the traditional healthcare setting,” said Dan Brillman, CEO of Unite Us. “Oak HC/FT and the strategic investors that are joining the team are bringing decades of expertise and talent to support our growth and vision for what integrated health and social care should look like across the nation.”
About Unite Us
Unite Us is an outcome-focused technology company that builds coordinated care networks connecting health and social service providers together. The company helps systems and communities efficiently deliver care and services by inter-connecting providers around every patient, seamlessly integrating the social determinants of health into patient care. Providers across the service continuum can receive and send external referrals and track every patient’s total health journey while reporting on all tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. This social infrastructure helps communities move beyond legacy resource directories and transform their ability to measure impact, improve health, and track outcomes at scale. Unite Us is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Raleigh and Portland. Follow Unite Us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and their Blog.
About Oak HC/FT
Founded in 2014, Oak HC/FT is the premier venture growth-equity fund investing in Healthcare Information & Services ("HC") and Financial Services Technology ("FT"). With $1.1 billion in assets under management, we are focused on driving transformation in these industries by providing entrepreneurs and companies with strategic counsel, board-level participation, business plan execution and access to our extensive network of industry leaders. Oak HC/FT is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with offices in Boston and San Francisco. Follow Oak HC/FT on Twitter, LinkedIn and Medium.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005228/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT