Pivotal Strengthens Its Commitment to PostgreSQL in the Enterprise With the Release of Pivotal Greenplum 6 and a New Offering Pivotal Postgres

|March 19, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, today at Greenplum Summit announced updates to Pivotal Greenplum, the leading massively parallel processing analytic database based on open-source Postgres, as well as a new offering, Pivotal Postgres, Pivotal’s enterprise distribution of open source Postgres - the fastest growing database of the year for two consecutive years (2017 and 2018) in terms of popularity.
"For 15 years, Pivotal has developed Pivotal Greenplum, the best version of Postgres for business intelligence and analytics at massive scale,” says Jacque Istok, VP of Data at Pivotal. “We’re now combining that with our market-leading experience with the platform, tools, and methodologies for modern application transformation, in order to make Greenplum a first-class citizen in a modern software setting. We’re now also applying our Postgres expertise to offer our customers enterprise support for operational databases in the form of Pivotal Postgres.”
“Several factors have contributed to the recent and ongoing renaissance of PostgreSQL, including the addition of critical functionality for developers and the databases’ focus on building a diverse, extensible ecosystem,” said Rachel Stephens, Analyst at RedMonk. “Long a stalwart of traditional relational needs, PostgreSQL has become more versatile over time which has allowed it to expand its footprint across a wide range of database needs.”
Pivotal Greenplum 6 Highlights
In its latest version (v6), Greenplum combines fast analytic reads with improved write performance to help users consolidate a variety of analytic and operational workloads in a single environment—for example, point queries, data science exploration, fast event processing, and long-running analytical queries—all with greater scale and concurrency over Greenplum 5. This workload consolidation in a single database engine, allow users to analyze more data without unwanted movement between niche database environments.
Greenplum for Kubernetes, which is also available for Pivotal Container Service (PKS), helps automate self-service deployment, management, and upgrades for a multitude of Greenplum nodes, so data professionals and application developers can focus on higher-level business needs. Data professionals can now enjoy modern automation and orchestration benefits previously enjoyed by application developers.
Learn more …
- Blog post about the Pivotal Greenplum 6 release
- Pivotal Greenplum home page on Pivotal.io
- Upcoming Webinar
- Greenplum YouTube Channel
- Greenplum.org open source community
Pivotal Postgres Highlights
Our new Pivotal Postgres operational database offering is open source Postgres, curated and packaged with important modules required in large production deployments, like Replication Manager. Over time we will curate more of these supporting modules, allowing developers to focus on their business problem rather than researching and acquiring all the right modules, with the right version compatibilities across the components.
We’re offering Pivotal Postgres, because of PostgreSQL’s consistent market growth, flexibility and its enterprise readiness. PostgreSQL is a remarkably versatile database. It can handle many data models including relational, object-relational, and graph, as well as many data types and languages. This allows developers to cast a broad net with Postgres and simplify their portfolio with fewer specialized data stores.
In terms of enterprise readiness, Postgres is also proven at scale for mission-critical apps: Postgres offers very reliable data and transaction integrity. The world’s largest organizations trust their most important database apps to PostgreSQL.
Learn more …
- Blog post for our new Pivotal Postgres offering
- Product page on Pivotal.io for Pivotal Postgres
- Upcoming Webinar
About Pivotal Software, Inc.
Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world’s largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important software applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at pivotal.io.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements relating to Pivotal's expectations, projections, beliefs and prospects which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and by their nature are uncertain.
©2019 Pivotal Software, Inc. All rights reserved.
