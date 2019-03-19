Get ready to Push your Style – mit den neuen Styling-Tools von GB

|By Business Wire
Ein Trend setzt sich fort: Der moderne Mann steht heutzutage mehr denn je im Zeichen seiner Individualität, er erfindet sich häufig neu und definiert sich über seinen ganz eigenen Style. Braun bietet mit den neuen Stying-Tools – dem Braun Multigrooming-Kit 7020 und dem Braun Barttrimmer 7020 – die perfekten Begleiter, um zuverlässig, schnell und präzise individuelle Bart-Looks zu kreieren. Das weiß auch Style-Vorbild und neuer Braun Markenbotschafter Jérôme Boateng, der Männer dazu inspiriert, ihren ganz eigenen Style zu definieren.
Braun Barttrimmer 7020 (Photo: Business Wire)
Welchen Effekt ein individueller Bart-Look für den persönlichen Style hat, zeigt Jérôme Boateng seit Jahren. Auf dem Platz überzeugt er nicht nur durch seine ausgefeilte Spieltechnik, sondern begeistert zudem mit seinen stilsicheren Bartkreationen. Egal ob stylisch und präzise getrimmt mit akkuraten Konturen für Pressetermine oder lässig mit längerem Kinnbart in der Freizeit – er bleibt sich treu, variiert seine Looks und inspiriert damit seine Fans. Sein wichtigster Begleiter dafür? Die neuen Styling-Tools von Braun.
Mehr als nur ein Rasierer
Den hohen Erwartungen einer unkomplizierten Styling-Routine zu entsprechen, ist eine anspruchsvolle Aufgabe, denn der moderne Mann nutzt im Durchschnitt 2,3 Geräte für seinen persönlichen Bart-Look. Dabei ist ein einziger Style nicht mehr die Norm – vielmehr sind selbstbewusste Kreationen im Zeichen der neu entdeckten Individualität angesagt. Die Morgenroutine sollte ihn dabei nicht in seinen Möglichkeiten limitieren. Deshalb bietet Braun mit den neuen Styling-Tools verlässliche Produkte, die jedem Mann helfen, seinen ganz eigenen Look zu kreieren, zu definieren und damit seine Individualität selbstbewusst auszudrücken.
Die ideale Lösung für den individuellen Style
Für maximale Effizienz und individuelle Stylings am ganzen Körper setzt das Braun Multigrooming-Kit 7020 den Fokus auf Multifunktionalität gepaart mit Präzision und Langlebigkeit. Die vier abnehmbaren Kammaufsätze sorgen schnell und einfach für flexible Längeneinstellungen, und mit dem Präzisionsaufsatz lassen sich die Konturen perfekt definieren. Die zusätzlichen Nasen- und Körperhaartrimmer machen das Braun Multigrooming-Kit 7020 zum ultimativen Styling-Tool für perfekte Ergebnisse von Kopf bis Fuß.
Volle Kontrolle über den persönlichen Look
Ob lange oder kurze Bärte – der Braun Barttrimmer 7020 mit seinen insgesamt 39 Längeneinstellungen passt sich jedem Bart-Look flexibel an. Die zwei Kammaufsätze und das Präzisionsrad ermöglichen einen schnellen Wechsel zwischen den verschiedenen Längen. Die innovative Vollmetalltrimmerklinge und der Präzisionstrimmer eignen sich ideal zum Styling feiner Gesichtsbereiche – für maximale Kontrolle bei jeder Anwendung.
Jetzt noch besser: die nächste Generation der Braun Styling-Tools
Die lebenslang scharfen Metallklingen des neuen Styling-Line-ups von Braun sorgen für konstant makellose Rasur- und Styling-Ergebnisse – und das ohne Ziehen und Ziepen. Die neuartige AutoSense-Technologie passt die Intensität automatisch an die jeweilige Bartstärke an. Mit der Smart Plug Station ist nur eine Stunde Ladezeit für bis zu 100 Minuten schnurlose Nutzung notwendig. Dank der Quick-Charge-Funktion genügt eine Schnellladezeit von fünf Minuten für eine Anwendung.
Braun bietet mit dem Multigrooming-Kit 7020 und dem Braun Barttrimmer 7020 die idealen Styling-Tools für die tägliche Haar- und Bartpflege – damit jeder Mann seinen ganz individuellen Style selbstbewusst zum Ausdruck bringen kann.
Die neuen Braun Styling-Tools sind ab sofort zu folgenden Preisen im Handel erhältlich:
Braun Multigrooming-Kit 7020 89,99 € UVP*
Braun Barttrimmer 7020 79,99 € UVP*
Weiterführende Informationen zu Braun finden Sie unter www.braun.de und auf Facebook unter www.facebook.com/braun.
* Unverbindliche Preisempfehlung. Die Festlegung der Verkaufspreise liegt im alleinigen Ermessen des Handels. Auf die individuellen Endverbraucherpreise nimmt Procter & Gamble keinen Einfluss.
Über Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (P&G) bietet Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt eines der
stärksten Portfolios mit qualitativ hochwertigen und führenden Marken
wie Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®,
Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head&Shoulders®, Lenor®,
Olaz®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Wick® und Whisper®.
P&G ist weltweit in 70 Ländern tätig.
Weitere Informationen über P&G und seine Marken finden Sie unter www.pg.com und www.twitter.com/PGDeutschland.
