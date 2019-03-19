Nectar Integrates Ear-to-Ear Diagnostics for Jabra UC Headsets

|By Business Wire
March 19, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive unified communications (UC) network monitoring and performance management software for the voice, video and collaboration market, today announced at Enterprise Connect that it has partnered with Jabra to integrate asset management and user experience telemetry into Nectar’s next-generation collaboration performance management platform, Nectar 10. The integration will expand the availability of Nectar’s ear-to-ear (e2e) diagnostics solution to enterprises and managed service providers leveraging Jabra headsets, enabling them to improve quality of service, all the way to the last three feet of the UC network.
“As more devices and innovative UC applications infiltrate the enterprise network, IT Operations need solutions that make monitoring and management easier. Jabra is transforming from delivering great audio to also provide conversation insights and analytics. Our partnership with Nectar will enable enterprises and service providers to view telemetry from our enterprise headsets in the context of Nectar’s overall session health views,” said Holger Reisinger, senior vice president at Jabra. “This allows IT managers to overview and maintain the performance of UC and VoIP systems with the purpose of increasing end user adoption and decreasing administration costs.”
Today’s collaboration environments offer advanced voice and video capabilities to end-users, but enterprises recognize that great user experiences require high quality endpoint devices and management tools built for the modern era of collaboration.
Standard IT monitoring and traditional UC reporting tools are typically limited to the data provided by the underlying UC platform. However, Nectar’s e2e diagnostic solution reaches further to visualize network health all the way to an end user’s headset. Enterprises and service providers leverage the e2e solution to more quickly diagnose call quality issues, as well as track reports over time to gain insight into user experience trends and proactively address future challenges.
“Nectar is continuing to innovate and lead the industry with best-in-class, multi-vendor collaboration management tools that enable our partners and enterprise customers to deliver great user experiences. Today, we’re announcing this new and significant engineering alliance with Jabra,” said Tim Armstrong, vice president of product marketing at Nectar. “This new partnership with Jabra will extend our capabilities and enable enterprises and managed service providers to optimize end-user experiences with powerful endpoint analytics and management of Jabra intelligent audio solutions.”
This week at Enterprise Connect (March 18-20, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.), Nectar will showcase its powerful diagnostics solution, as well as the recently announced Nectar 10 platform, at Nectar’s booth #927. Additionally at the event, Nectar’s Tom Tuttle will participate in the session “UC Management Tools: Keeping Up With Today’s Needs,” on Wednesday, March 20, at 4:00pm EDT. He will help explore the critical elements needed to ease UC monitoring and management pains and keep enterprise communications environments most efficient.
About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Nectar improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86 countries—including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the world.
About Jabra
Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions – innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; and wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. Jabra employs approx. 1,100 people worldwide, and reported annual revenue of DKK 4,7bn in 2018. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Today, GN employs 6000 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. GN makes life sound better. www.jabra.com
© 2019 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005098/en/
