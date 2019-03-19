Trovata.io Boosts Growth with New Office and Senior Hires

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
Trovata.io, a leader in automating cash management and open banking for businesses, today announced it has added two key executives in technology and sales to its new office in San Diego’s Del Mar Heights:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005337/en/
Trovata.io welcomes Joseph Drambarean and Dave McCutcheon to its new office. (Photo: Business Wire)
Joseph Drambarean, Chief Technology Officer. Joseph joins Trovata after nearly four years at Capital One where he was at the forefront of digital transformation, leading product management as head of the innovation labs and mobile banking teams. Joseph is driving innovation around rapid deployment and customer onboarding, bank-grade security, and machine learning at Trovata, creating a more consumerized user experience for mid-market and enterprise customers. He has hit the ground running having already hired 4 top software engineers and data scientists from the digital banking space. Joseph will oversee all of technology and report to Trovata Founder & CEO, Brett Turner.
Dave McCutcheon, Vice President Sales. Dave has been working with CFOs on addressing critical business challenges like Supply Chain Optimization, Human Capital Management, and Financial Close improvements for almost a decade. In 2014 he joined LA-based FloQast as the Head of Sales & Alliances where he helped scale the company from 6 to over 100 employees through three rounds of venture funding. At Trovata, Dave will be leading the company’s sales and marketing efforts and report to Trovata Founder & CEO, Brett Turner.
“I am excited to further Brett’s vision for Trovata and help drive transformation in the finance and treasury space. As a technologist in digital banking, I’ve experienced first hand the disruptive impact that open banking has had on the consumer side. A massive wave is now starting to happen on the enterprise side and as a fintech innovator, there’s no better place to be right now,” said Joseph Drambarean, Trovata’s new CTO. “We’re well underway in building a world-class team of software engineers and data scientists right here in San Diego.”
These key executives join the team at their new offices in the emerging tech hub of Del Mar Heights, just north of downtown San Diego. The modern digital workspace is poised to accommodate up to 20 new team members for this next phase of Trovata’s growth.
“The world is speeding up. At Trovata, we’re making it super easy for mid-market and enterprise companies to update their cash forecast and automate powerful insights on cash inflows and outflows,” said Brett Turner, Founder and CEO of Trovata. “I’m thrilled that Joseph and Dave have joined our senior team as they are greatly improving our ability to execute for customers.”
Trovata is poised to disrupt the world of digital corporate finance over the next year, bringing best-in-class predictive machine learning techniques to treasury management, accounting, and financial planning & analysis. As open banking continues to expand its reach, Trovata customers will be on the forefront of consuming real-time insights that will introduce unprecedented value and pace to their financial reporting workloads. Paired with a full ecosystem of digital tools including mobile, digital assistants, and next-generation financial management UX, the future is very bright for corporate finance and treasury.
About Trovata
Trovata makes it easy for businesses to build and update their cash forecast by automating the work it takes to gather all the data. By bridging the gap between banks and accounting systems, Trovata is helping companies gain powerful insights into their cash inflows and outflows that drives better and quicker business decisions. Today, Trovata is helping companies transform finance and treasury operations with revenue between $20 million and $2 billion using open banking and machine learning. In most cases it takes less than an hour to get setup. Trovata is based in San Diego, CA. To learn more visit www.trovata.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005337/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT