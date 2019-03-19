Avnet Leads Industry by Accepting Cryptocurrency

|By Business Wire
Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, is working with BitPay, the largest global blockchain payment provider, to accept cryptocurrency for products and services. Today’s developers are looking for flexibility as they take their products to market, and this announcement provides our customers with more convenient ways to complete their financial transactions.
Avnet accepts cryptocurrency for products and services, which provides customers with a convenient payment option to complete their financial transactions. Photo courtesy of BitPay, the largest global blockchain payment provider.
“We’re working with BitPay to facilitate secure blockchain payments for all types of customers so they can focus on developing their products, not how to pay for them. Whether it’s Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, we can handle it,” said Sunny Trinh, vice president of demand creation, Avnet.
When a customer elects to make a purchase with Bitcoin (BTC) or Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Avnet will work with BitPay to verify the funds, process the order and complete the transaction. Avnet and BitPay will also have the ability to manage and process cryptocurrency requests outside the U.S. on a country-by-country basis. BitPay processes more than $1 billion annually from thousands of merchants and B2B customers globally.
“As one of the largest global technology solution providers on the Fortune 500 list, Avnet is truly an innovative company that listens to the needs of their customers, as demonstrated by their decision to accept bitcoin payments,” said Sonny Singh, chief commercial officer, BitPay. “Not only is paying with bitcoin easier and faster than with credit cards and bank wires, it is less expensive and acceptance of it is growing. I predict Avnet will attract many new blockchain-focused customers from around the world that want to take advantage of paying with bitcoin.”
Bitcoin transactions are on the rise, with at least 250,000 on-ledger bitcoin transactions per day in 2019, according to Blockchain.com. Avnet has already closed several multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency transactions within the first month of accepting bitcoin. This includes working with Bitcoin.com to develop a new hardware wallet that will further enable cryptocurrency storage and provide the highest level of security for transactions. To learn more, visit: https://www.avnet.com/BitPay.
By accepting bitcoin as a payment option, Avnet is continuing to break down the barriers customers face when getting their ideas to market by enabling easier access to its unique end-to-end ecosystem of design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise at every stage of the product lifecycle. This ecosystem, comprised of small-scale specialists Farnell, Newark and element14; design-focused Hackster.io; manufacturing solution provider Dragon Innovation; and software and AI strategist Softweb Solutions; reduces the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
About BitPay
Founded in 2011, BitPay is the pioneer and the most experienced company in Bitcoin and blockchain payments. Its suite of products enables businesses to send and receive cross border payments, also enabling consumers to manage digital assets with the BitPay Wallet and turn digital assets into dollars with the BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised over $70 million from leading investors including Founders Fund, Index Ventures and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit https://bitpay.com.
