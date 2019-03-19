Valassis Data Delivers Ways to Influence Loyal Telecom/Technology Subscribers

|By Business Wire
|
|March 19, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
Valassis, a leader in activating consumers through intelligent media delivery, shares fresh insights for marketers to recharge their advertising strategy and influence consumers to switch their TV and video, home internet and wireless phone services. These findings underscore consumers’ desire for a mix of both newer and traditional services and preferred communication channels.
According to Valassis’ “Activating the Dynamic Subscriber: Telecom & Technology” research, telecom and technology subscribers appear to be generally loyal with just 7 to 8 percent planning to switch their TV/video, home internet or wireless providers in the next year. Interestingly, however, approximately 30 percent are dissatisfied with either their current provider or services. So, why aren’t they making a change? Ultimately, it’s because they feel as though it’s too difficult or these services are part of a larger bundle.
“There is a window of opportunity to influence consumers to switch telecom and technology providers,” said Curtis Tingle, Chief Marketing Officer, Valassis. “The path to purchase is short – less than three weeks – so it is essential marketers not only understand what motivates their audience, but also have a way to identify who is in-market for switching and understand their preferred methods of communication. Then, deliver value – a combination of convenience, deals and personal customer service in a way that will most likely activate them.”
For those that do switch, the top reason is to reduce cost (44 percent), even among households with an income over $75,000. And 28 percent of respondents agree that offers and promotions can sway them; this rises to 50 percent among subscribers who changed wireless phone providers in the past year. Findings are based on data from more than 1,700 respondents.
With this in mind, to influence consumers to switch, telecom and technology providers should:
Understand their target consumer:
- “Techy” (i.e. streaming) and traditional (i.e. cable packages) services have appeal based on age and income.
- Millennials, and in particular millennial parents display the strongest affinity toward streaming services (e.g. Netflix, Hulu), with 57 percent and 67 percent, respectively, subscribing to at least one of these channels (compared to 43 percent of all consumers).
- Consumers with a household income above $75,000 are more likely to subscribe to cable/telco TV for movie, video and TV services (54 percent compared to 44 percent of all consumers).
Reach consumers via print and digital channels with offers and
promotions:
- With this, a cross-channel approach that leverages both print and digital touchpoints is key for informing and activating telecom and technology consumers (the study provides further breakouts to better build a targeted campaign)
- 30 percent said that mailed advertisements increase their interest in changing providers and 30 percent shared this sentiment for online advertisements as well.
Listen to what consumers are craving – deals, lower costs and
contract flexibility:
- The top three motivators for subscribers to switch service providers (even if they weren’t planning to do so) are:
Provide a human touch:
- Include location and phone details in your advertising so consumers can reach you – no matter the method.
- Despite brands’ attempts to increasingly automate customer service, nearly two-thirds of subscribers still prefer to speak with a human either in-person or over the phone when making a purchase or changes to their plans.
For more information, you can find Valassis’ full “Activating the Dynamic Subscriber: Telecom & Technology” e-book here.
About the Study
The Valassis Awareness-to-Activation Study is an ongoing study fielded in conjunction with The NPD Group, Inc., a global market research company. The sample was derived via an online survey, and all participants were at least 18 years of age and living in the contiguous United States. Approximately 10,000 respondents are surveyed annually. The specific data included in this report is from the research wave fielded Sept. 28, 2018 to Nov. 26, 2018 to over 1,700 respondents and is balanced by age and gender to U.S. Census demographic profiles.
About Valassis
Valassis helps thousands of local and national brands tap the potential of industry-leading data through intelligent media delivery – understanding, engaging and inspiring millions of consumers to action with smarter cross-channel campaigns. We’ve been a part of consumers’ lives for decades, introducing new ways to deliver offers and messages that activate them – whether via mail, digital or the newspaper. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot are wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings.
