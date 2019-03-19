MoviePass™ launches new uncapped plan and reintroduces revolutionary $9.95 price for a limited time. ...

MoviePass™ today launched a new version of its revolutionary uncapped subscription plan, now available at its previous ground-breaking monthly price of $9.95. With this uncapped plan (“MoviePass Uncapped”), moviegoers can enjoy a wide selection of movies. MoviePass Uncapped will enable subscribers to see more movies at theaters throughout the United States.

MoviePass Uncapped is available immediately for only $9.95 per month for a 12-month subscription period when paid in advance (via ACH payment) – this low price will be available only for a limited time.

For subscribers who wish to pay monthly, MoviePass Uncapped is available immediately for only $14.95 per month (via credit card payment) – this low price will be available only for a limited time.

The standard price of MoviePass Uncapped will be $19.95 per month (via credit card payment), upon the expiration of these limited time offers.

Since creating an explosive wave in the movie theater industry with its unprecedented, unlimited movie subscription plan in August 2017, MoviePass has adapted its service to combat violations of its terms of use. With these innovations in place, MoviePass believes it is now able to offer casual moviegoers (comprising the vast majority of the movie-going public) a far wider selection of movies than under its most recent plans. MoviePass believes these innovations will serve the interests of the MoviePass community of subscribers as a whole and will lead to greater subscriber satisfaction with the service.

Core details of MoviePass Uncapped include the following:

No cap on the number of 2D movies subscribers can see in MoviePass’ theater network, subject only to managing network demand and availability as detailed in the MoviePass terms of use;

A large selection of blockbusters and independent films;

Access to more than 30,000 screens throughout the United States – America’s largest theater network;

The ability to reserve tickets 3 hours before showtime and check in at the theater between 30 minutes before showtime up until 10 minutes after showtime.

“We are – and have been – listening to our subscribers every day, and we understand that an uncapped subscription plan at the $9.95 price point is the most appealing option to our subscribers,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of MoviePass’ parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. “While we’ve had to modify our service a number of times in order to continue delivering a movie-going experience to our subscribers, with this new offering we are doing everything we can to bring people a version of the service that originally won their hearts. We’re thrilled to introduce this new uncapped plan at a price point that is unbeatable in the industry.”

Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass and previously a Founding Executive at Netflix, said that an important part of innovation is maintaining flexibility to meet changing market demands and conditions.

“We continue to implement what we’ve learned to combat violations of our terms of use, which we believe will enable us to offer more subscribers the joy of seeing more movies on the big screen,” said Mr. Lowe. “Today marks a notable stride in that direction, and we’re excited to be able to offer this new uncapped plan after tireless research and development efforts,” concluded Mr. Lowe.

MoviePass’ Select, All Access and Red Carpet plans, introduced in December 2018, are no longer available for purchase but will remain effective and working for users who subscribed to them.

