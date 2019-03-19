|By Business Wire
|
March 19, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
MoviePass™ today launched a new version of its revolutionary uncapped subscription plan, now available at its previous ground-breaking monthly price of $9.95. With this uncapped plan (“MoviePass Uncapped”), moviegoers can enjoy a wide selection of movies. MoviePass Uncapped will enable subscribers to see more movies at theaters throughout the United States.
MoviePass™ launches new uncapped plan and reintroduces revolutionary $9.95 price for a limited time. (Photo: Business Wire)
MoviePass Uncapped is available immediately for only $9.95 per month for a 12-month subscription period when paid in advance (via ACH payment) – this low price will be available only for a limited time.
For subscribers who wish to pay monthly, MoviePass Uncapped is available immediately for only $14.95 per month (via credit card payment) – this low price will be available only for a limited time.
The standard price of MoviePass Uncapped will be $19.95 per month (via credit card payment), upon the expiration of these limited time offers.
Since creating an explosive wave in the movie theater industry with its unprecedented, unlimited movie subscription plan in August 2017, MoviePass has adapted its service to combat violations of its terms of use. With these innovations in place, MoviePass believes it is now able to offer casual moviegoers (comprising the vast majority of the movie-going public) a far wider selection of movies than under its most recent plans. MoviePass believes these innovations will serve the interests of the MoviePass community of subscribers as a whole and will lead to greater subscriber satisfaction with the service.
Core details of MoviePass Uncapped include the following:
- No cap on the number of 2D movies subscribers can see in MoviePass’ theater network, subject only to managing network demand and availability as detailed in the MoviePass terms of use;
- A large selection of blockbusters and independent films;
- Access to more than 30,000 screens throughout the United States – America’s largest theater network;
- The ability to reserve tickets 3 hours before showtime and check in at the theater between 30 minutes before showtime up until 10 minutes after showtime.
“We are – and have been – listening to our subscribers every day, and we understand that an uncapped subscription plan at the $9.95 price point is the most appealing option to our subscribers,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of MoviePass’ parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. “While we’ve had to modify our service a number of times in order to continue delivering a movie-going experience to our subscribers, with this new offering we are doing everything we can to bring people a version of the service that originally won their hearts. We’re thrilled to introduce this new uncapped plan at a price point that is unbeatable in the industry.”
Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass and previously a Founding Executive at Netflix, said that an important part of innovation is maintaining flexibility to meet changing market demands and conditions.
“We continue to implement what we’ve learned to combat violations of our terms of use, which we believe will enable us to offer more subscribers the joy of seeing more movies on the big screen,” said Mr. Lowe. “Today marks a notable stride in that direction, and we’re excited to be able to offer this new uncapped plan after tireless research and development efforts,” concluded Mr. Lowe.
MoviePass’ Select, All Access and Red Carpet plans, introduced in December 2018, are no longer available for purchase but will remain effective and working for users who subscribed to them.
About MoviePass Inc.
MoviePass Inc. ("MoviePass") is a marketing technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience. As a premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to attend select new movies in theaters. The service, now available at over 30,000 screens in the United States, is the nation's largest theater network. Visit us at moviepass.com.
About Helios and Matheson Analytics
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTC:HMNY) (“Helios”) currently owns approximately 92% of the outstanding shares (excluding options and warrants) of MoviePass, a premier movie-theater subscription service, 100% of the outstanding equity interests of MoviePass Ventures LLC, and 51% of the outstanding equity interests of MoviePass Films. Helios also owns Moviefone™, a multimedia media information and advertising service. Helios' holdings include RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. Helios is headquartered in New York and quoted on the OTC Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain information in this communication contains “forward-looking statements” about Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios”) and MoviePass Inc. (collectively, the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits to subscribers and the Company from the new MoviePass Uncapped subscription plan. Statements regarding future events are based on the Company’s current expectations and are necessarily subject to associated risks.
Such forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions. Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Some, but not all, of these risks include, among other things: the Company’s capital requirements and whether or not it will be able to raise capital as needed; whether the MoviePass Uncapped subscription plan and business model will be successful; the Company’s ability to successfully develop the interconnected business model of MoviePass, Moviefone, and MoviePass Films; the ability to retain MoviePass’ existing subscribers and market and sell MoviePass’ services to new subscribers following changes in the subscription plan and business model; the inability of MoviePass, MoviePass Films and Moviefone to compete effectively in the marketplace for film content and moviegoing; the Company’s ability to fulfill its payment obligations to MoviePass’ merchant processors in a timely manner to prevent MoviePass service interruptions; changes in local, state or federal regulations that may adversely affect the Company’s business; consumer acceptance of the MoviePass Uncapped subscription plan; the success of cost-reduction and subscription revenue increase measures; the risk that increased monthly usage by MoviePass’ subscribers may cause MoviePass to incur losses and negative cash flow; risk of attempts at unauthorized or improper use of MoviePass’ services succeeding despite the Company’s innovations to combat violations of the MoviePass Terms of Use; the Company’s inability to maintain or rebuild the value of the MoviePass brand; and the risk factors described in Helios’ Risk factors and other material information concerning Helios and MoviePass Films are described in Helios’ Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 (as amended), in Helios’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and other Helios filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the SEC. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on the Company’s current expectations and the Company does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
