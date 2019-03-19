Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2024): III-V Material to Hold a Major Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 11:29 AM EDT
The "Photonic Integrated Circuit Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global photonic integrated circuit market was valued at USD 472.5 million in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 26.4% over the forecast period (2019-2024).
Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technology is widely used to transfer huge amounts of data at a very high speed and finds applications in the field of optical fiber communications.
One of the most significant drawbacks that PICs address is the power consumption issue. In fact, it is estimated that annually more than 5% of all the electricity generated, globally, was used in data center establishments, and this consumption is rising by at least 1.7% every year. But in the case of photonic ICs, it is estimated that the power consumed in such critical applications could be reduced by at least 50%.
Similar to the traditional PICs, which operate at wavelengths of 1.3 and 1.55m, even hybrid PICs find great applications in telecommunication business and data centers. The need for high rate of data transfer, which cannot be accommodated by the traditional ICs, is the major factor leading to increased adoption of hybrid PIC in both telecom and data center markets.
The increasing number of cloud applications are rapidly up scaling the traffic that has to be handled by data centers. According to Cisco Systems, as of 2017, the volume of cloud traffic alone, across the data centers, exceeded 5 zettabytes per year, indicating a critical need for advanced switching and data transfer hardware, which can be met by hybrid PICs.
Although hybrid photonic integrated circuits are highly efficient and pose several advantages, when compared to their predecessors. They are still new to the market, and hence, experience a very low level of market penetration, when compared to the traditional ICs.
Key Market Trends
III-V Material to Hold a Major Market Share
GaAs photonics is a significantly tiny market, whose principal application was data centers. However, after the introduction of a 3D sensing function using GaAs-based VCSELs in Apple's iPhone X, GaAs VCSEL has attained enormous growth.
The growth in 3D sensing applications in the consumer electronics market, automotive lighting, the increasing LiDAR applications, horticultural lighting, IR LED applications and display applications are expected to increase the demand for GaAs photonics over the forecast period.
In III-V materials, the market potential for InP (Indium Phosphide) PIC is considered very high. It can best be understood as a subset of the PIC market, which as a whole is further developed. The increasing potential for data center solutions and data center construction across the world is expected to aid the adoption of InP PIC over the forecast period.
North America to Hold a Major Market Share
In North America, the demand for photonic integrated circuits (PIC)-based products is driven by data centers and WAN applications of fiber optic communication. The need for high-speed data transmission increased the data traffic in cloud computing, and the rapid roll-out of IoT has created a potentially booming photonic integrated circuit industry in the region.
Service providers are facing an increasing demand for bandwidth, much of which is being driven by mobile, video, and cloud-based service. For instance, in the United States, video streaming from Netflix alone accounts for nearly a quarter of all bytes transferred at peak times. Companies are expected to base their optical networks on the PIC, which is expected to contribute to the market's growth positively.
Competitive Landscape
The photonics integrated circuit market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with innovative and sustainable packaging, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.
For instance, in 2017, Finisar introduced the flextune feature for wavelength-tunable optical transceivers, which simplifies the deployment of Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) transceivers in Remote PHY access networks constructed by multiple system operators (MSOs). Further, in 2018, Lumentum Holdings Inc. acquired Oclaro Inc. Through this acquisition the company aims to enhance its product portfolio and accelerate its innovations.
Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Market
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Wide Range of Applications in Telecommunications and Data Centers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Strong Demand for Traditional ICs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 By Type of Component
5.1.1 Laser (Optical Laser)
5.1.2 Modulators
5.1.3 Detectors
5.1.4 Transceivers
5.1.5 Multiplexer / Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)
5.1.6 Optical Amplifiers
5.2 By Type of Raw Material
5.2.1 III-V Material
5.2.2 Lithium Niobate
5.2.3 Silica-on-Silicon
5.2.4 Quantum Dots
5.2.5 Other Raw Materials (Graphene, Silicon-on-Insulator)
5.3 By Integration Process
5.3.1 Hybrid
5.3.2 Monolithic
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Telecommunications
5.4.2 Biomedical
5.4.3 Data Centers
5.4.4 Other Applications (Optical Sensors(LiDAR), Metrology, etc.)
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Neophotonics Corporation
6.1.2 Infinera Corporation
6.1.3 Lumentum Holdings Inc.
6.1.4 Intel Corporation
6.1.5 Colorchip Ltd.
6.1.6 Ciena Corporation
6.1.7 Finisar Corporation
6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.9 Source Photonics Inc.
6.1.10 Luxtera
6.1.11 VLC Photonics
6.1.12 Mellanox Technologies Ltd.
7 Investment Analysis
8 Market Opportunities and Future Trends
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k4db43/global_photonic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005648/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT