HPE Helps Businesses Build Their Hybrid Cloud Strategies to Speed Deployment and Save Cost

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 11:54 AM EDT
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced HPE Right Mix Advisor, an industry-first offering that helps businesses develop their hybrid cloud strategies with confidence. HPE Right Mix Advisor recommends which workloads and applications are ideal to move to public clouds, or keep in private clouds, and how to migrate those workloads to achieve the right mix of hybrid cloud according to each business’s specific need.
Many organizations find identifying their right mix to be a significant challenge, due to the complexity of their environment and the rate of change in technology and business. HPE Right Mix Advisor is the systematic approach businesses need to develop their hybrid cloud strategies with confidence.
“IT executives have noted to us that identifying the optimal fit for their individual workloads is one of their top challenges today,” said Jed Scaramella, IDC Program Director, Infrastructure Services. “Past approaches that relied on best practices and manual analysis are now too costly and time consuming.”
HPE Right Mix Advisor is built upon experience from over one thousand hybrid cloud engagements, best practices from Cloud Technology Partners and RedPixie, and automated discovery capabilities from iQuate. Millions of data points are quickly collected from the customer’s IT landscape, from CMDBs such as ServiceNow, and from external sources such as cloud vendor pricing models. In a recent engagement, for example, nine million IP addresses across six data centers were examined.
HPE Pointnext experts work with the client’s IT teams to analyze the data using proprietary tooling and placement algorithms. The result is an objective, data-driven recommendation of the right workload placement strategy, a phased plan to get there, and the expertise to make it happen.
Building the right hybrid cloud strategy can help businesses:
- Speed migrations from months to weeks
- Reduce the risk of poorly executed migrations
- Control the cost of migration and properly forecast ongoing cost
- Prevent cost overruns and ‘surprises’ once migrated
- Invest with confidence by basing decisions on data
“I like to tell customers there are a thousand things they could be doing – but they need to find the 10 most impactful things they should start on tomorrow morning,” said Erik Vogel, Global Vice President for Hybrid Cloud at HPE Pointnext. “HPE Right Mix Advisor helps organizations get the insight and methodology that they need to drive innovation, deliver predictable optimized customer experiences and remain competitive.”
In a typical engagement, HPE delivers a concrete action plan within weeks, where previously businesses may have struggled for months with manual processes. HPE has found migrating the right workloads to the right mix of hybrid cloud can typically result in 40 percent total cost of ownership savings2. HPE Pointnext experts often find more than half the applications can be moved to a cloud model – public or private – and the remainder can be made more cloud-like using intelligent automation and as-a-service models.
HPE Right Mix Advisor injects speed and accuracy in defining the right fit for all applications, and sets the baseline for businesses to continually tune their right mix as needs change.
HPE Right Mix Advisor is an integral component of HPE’s Composable Cloud strategy, which enables CIOs to deliver the speed, scale and economics of cloud across their entire business and IT landscape, using the blend of technologies that deliver the outcomes they need now and in the future.
More information on HPE Right Mix Advisor is available here.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future
1 “Cloud Economics – Are You Getting the Bigger Picture?”, CTP Doppler Survey, https://www.cloudtp.com/doppler/cloud-economics-getting-bigger-picture/
2 As above
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005675/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT