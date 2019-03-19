Miami Marlins Reach for the Cloud with Citrix

|By Business Wire
|
|March 19, 2019 11:56 AM EDT
While baseball was hibernating, the Miami Marlins were busy rethinking nearly every aspect of their operations. When they take to the field for their Home Opener March 28, they will deliver a world-class entertainment experience. And they’ll use solutions from their South Florida-based innovation partner, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), to do it.
”We are continually looking for ways to drive efficiency and productivity," said Marlins President of Business Operations Chip Bowers. "We challenge ourselves to be innovative and are pleased to have a partner like Citrix who shares our mindset and can provide us with the technology and support we need to take things to the next level.”
The Marlins have extended their working relationship with Citrix in 2019 and continue to use the company’s digital workspace solutions as an integral part of their technology strategy. “We’ve minimized our infrastructure costs and extended the lifespan of our hardware in ways traditional desktops couldn’t,” Adam Jones, SVP of Strategy and Development who also oversees IT, said. Specifically, the organization has been able to:
- Streamline desktop delivery and efficiently leverage its virtual server infrastructure through tailor-fit desktop catalogs
- Expand virtual infrastructure and enhance desktop performance without any new front-end hardware or refreshes
- Provide robust file-sharing capabilities and keep cloud-based storage costs down
And to continue to innovate, the Marlins are transitioning to the Citrix Cloud platform, which according to Jones, will enable the organization to:
- Centrally manage and deploy desktops to more locations
- Apply file-sharing and MDM policies with more transparency
- Minimize the administration of a complex network infrastructure
- Maintain a high availability environment
And perhaps most important, “We’ll be able to present a single pane of glass within the Citrix experience that will result in a cleaner, more intuitive environment and a higher level of productivity,” Jones said.
The Marlins join more than 400,000 organizations – including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500 – who are using Citrix to power a better way to work and gain market advantage. Click here to learn more about the company’s solutions and the value they are creating.
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.
For Citrix Investors:
This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.
© 2019 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005681/en/
