A Kohler comemora os detalhes do design na Semana do Design de Milão 2019

March 19, 2019
A Kohler, uma marca de estilo de vida global, retorna à Semana do Design de Milão (Milan Design Week) para sediar uma experiência sensorial atraente no interior do histórico Palazzo Del Senato (via Senato, 10, 20121 Milão, Itália). A exposição imersiva em grande escala mostra a abordagem ousada da Kohler ao design e aos produtos mais impressionantes da marca por meio de uma combinação engenhosa de água, tecnologia, textura e cores. A instalação estará aberta de 09 a 13 de abril, das 10h às 19h, diariamente.
“A Semana do Design de Milão é a celebração final da criatividade e inovação entre a comunidade global de design”, disse Jim Lewis, vice-presidente da Kohler Kitchen e Bath Global Marketing. “A energia e o espírito do evento fazem dele o local perfeito para explorar novas ideias e celebrar nossas últimas expressões do design com um público inspirador de designers de todo o mundo.”
A natureza desempenha um papel fundamental com a inclusão de um “jardim digital” na entrada da exposição, bem como um jardim infinito que justapõe a coleção Smart Home da Kohler. O espaço da Kohler também dispõe de bar e área para você relaxar e recarregar os ânimos.
Além disso, a Kohler usará o Palazzo como plataforma para o lançamento do segundo tema de design global da empresa, o Experiential Luxury, um exame dos detalhes e camadas que criam ambientes ricos e dinâmicos.
Os produtos apresentados na exposição deste ano incluem os mais recentes das marcas Kohler Co. KOHLER, KALLISTA, ANN SACKS e ROBERN. A mídia interessada em uma visita guiada ou para ser incluída em eventos de mídia na exposição deve entrar em contato com a equipe de Relações Públicas da Kohler.
Casa inteligente
Os banheiros inteligentes oferecem a combinação perfeita do design sofisticado e tecnologia inigualável para oferecer o que há de melhor em conforto pessoal e limpeza. Personalização extensa: da iluminação ambiente e música sem fio ao controle de temperatura, crie uma experiência verdadeiramente personalizada.
A ducha digital transforma a rotina diária dos usuários, permitindo a personalização nos mínimos detalhes. Ela convida os usuários a orquestrar experiências com jatos, vapor, música e iluminação para criar um escape personalizado. O portfólio de produtos Smart Room da Kohler ajuda a criar os banheiros mais inteligentes do mundo.
Cores, materiais, acabamento
Com uma escala completa de cores, a Kohler acaba de definir visualmente o tom da história de qualquer espaço e transmitir uma personalidade única. O acabamento da torneira Etch, lançada na Coleção de Componentes, oferece um belo gradiente sutil entre dois acabamentos com um padrão gráfico preciso. Uma vasta escala de cores e gráficos detalhados continuam a chamar a atenção para um belo impacto decorativo.
Mergulhado na cultura japonesa, a Kensho transmite a história da costura decorativa conhecida como “sashiko”, usando padrões gravados em pedra. Também aproveita a técnica de gravura italiana conhecida como “acqueforti”, casando metais e mármores para criar um nível distinto de ornamentação. A forma é linda, a pedra real adiciona textura e variação e as técnicas decorativas são impressionantes.
Com cortes precisos e superfícies super planas, a Coleção Parallel de torneiras e acessórios traz sofisticação ao banheiro moderno por meio da expressão controlada. A dicotomia de formas redondas e quadradas é unificada por ângulos característicos que proporcionam belos reflexos e alinhamento preciso. Detalhes menores entregam originalidade de caracteres e elevam a coleção a um nível mais alto de sofisticação.
Em parceria com a empresa-mãe, Kohler Co., a ANN SACKS inaugura a Coleção The Crackle, pelo WasteLAB da Kohler, uma série de azulejos inovadores que utiliza o refugo de cerâmica não cozido da Kohler como seu meio, transformando os resíduos em um corpo de ladrilho responsivo. Feito à mão no WasteLAB localizado na fábrica de esmalte Kohler, Wis., a coleção sob medida foi uma das iniciativas do programa Kohler Innovation for Good. Milão serve como o lançamento global desta coleção, bem como a estreia de novas cores.
Sobre a Kohler Co.
Fundada em 1873 e sediada em Kohler, Wisconsin, a Kohler Co. é uma das maiores e mais antigas empresas privadas da América, composta por quase 37.000 associados. Com mais de 50 locais de fabricação em todo o mundo, a Kohler é líder global em design, inovação e fabricação de produtos de cozinha e banho; motores e sistemas de potência; armários e azulejos de luxo; e proprietária/operadora de dois dos melhores hotéis cinco estrelas do mundo e resorts de golfe em Kohler, Wisconsin, e St. Andrews, na Escócia. O campo de golfe Whistling Straits da Kohler sediará a Copa Ryder 2020. Para mais detalhes, visite kohlercompany.com.
