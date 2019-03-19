Teleperformance désigné comme l’une des « Best Companies to Work For® 2018 » en Chine par l’institut Great Place to Work®

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
March 19, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), leader mondial de la gestion omnicanal de l’expérience client externalisée, annonce aujourd’hui avoir été désigné comme l’une des 36 « Best Companies to Work For® in Greater China 2018 ». Cette récompense distingue les entreprises dont la culture est bienveillante, ouverte à la diversité, productive et éthique.
Pour départager les candidats, Great Place to Work® a évalué la perception que les collaborateurs ont de leur entreprise en matière de leadership, de culture d’entreprise et de climat de confiance dans plus de 150 entreprises, représentant un effectif cumulé de 225 000 personnes en Chine continentale, à Hong Kong et à Taïwan.
« Présent en Chine depuis plus de dix ans, Teleperformance apporte un soutien et une expertise d’envergure mondiale au marché local et international. Notre réussite repose directement sur nos collaborateurs, qui bénéficient de notre engagement à continuer de promouvoir un environnement de travail propice à l’intégration, vecteur d’innovation et de croissance, déclare Joseph Wai, directeur général de Teleperformance Chine. Nous sommes fiers d’appartenir à la catégorie privilégiée des “Best Companies to Work For”, preuve que la vaste majorité de nos collaborateurs en Chine sont satisfaits de leur environnement de travail. »
Daniel Julien, président-directeur général du groupe Teleperformance, ajoute : « Cette distinction vient récompenser notre engagement à créer un environnement de travail d’excellence pour l’ensemble de nos collaborateurs dans le monde. Au nom de la famille Teleperformance, je tiens à féliciter notre entité chinoise d’avoir réussi à instaurer et à cultiver une atmosphère où il fait réellement bon travailler. »
À PROPOS DU GROUPE TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), leader mondial de la gestion d’expérience client omnicanal externalisée, est le partenaire stratégique des plus grandes entreprises du monde dans un grand nombre de secteurs. Ses services de relations clients, de support technique, d’acquisition de clients, de conseil et d’analyse de données, ses solutions digitales intégrées et autres services spécialisés à haute valeur ajoutée garantissent des interactions clients réussies reposant sur des procédures fiables, flexibles et intelligentes. La société a développé les normes de sécurité et de qualité les plus élevées du secteur et utilise une technologie propriétaire d'apprentissage approfondi pour plus de flexibilité à l'échelle mondiale.
Les 300 000 collaborateurs du groupe répartis dans 80 pays prennent en charge des milliards de connexions chaque année dans 265 langues et améliorent l'expérience client lors de chaque interaction. En 2018, Teleperformance a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires consolidé de 4 441 millions d'euros (5 256 millions de dollars US, sur la base d’un taux de change de 1 euro = 1,18 dollar).
Les actions Teleperformance, cotées sur Euronext Paris, compartiment A, sont éligibles au service de règlement différé et appartiennent aux indices : CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard. L’action Teleperformance fait également partie de l’indice Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 depuis décembre 2015 et de l’indice FTSE4Good depuis juin 2018, dans le domaine de la responsabilité sociale et environnementale et de la gouvernance d’entreprise.
Pour plus d’informations : www.teleperformance.com
Pour nous suivre sur Twitter : @teleperformance
À PROPOS DU CLASSEMENT « BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR® IN GREATER
CHINA »
Depuis 2012, Great Place to Work® distingue les meilleurs environnements où il fait bon travailler en Chine, à travers la publication du classement « Best Companies to Work For® ». Ce palmarès récompense les organisations et entreprises où il fait bon travailler, toutes tailles et tous secteurs confondus, et qui instaurent et développent une culture forte parmi leurs collaborateurs, de sorte à renforcer la compétitivité de cette région.
Pour être éligibles au classement « Best Companies to Work For® in Greater China », les entreprises doivent obtenir un score global d’au moins 70 % à l’enquête Trust Index© réalisée auprès des collaborateurs ainsi qu’à l’évaluation Culture Audit©.
À PROPOS DE GREAT PLACE TO WORK®
Situé à San Francisco, l’institut Great Place to Work® est une référence mondiale en matière de culture d’entreprise alliant performance et degré élevé de confiance. Il fournit des services de conseil et d’accompagnement dédiés aux dirigeants et aux entreprises, ONG et agences gouvernementales dans 60 pays sur 5 continents. En s’appuyant sur des outils d’évaluation spécifiques, des analyses comparatives, des services de conseil, des audits d’entreprises et des programmes de certification développés par ses soins (tels que le classement « Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For » publié par le magazine Fortune), Great Place to Work® aide ses clients à créer des entreprises où il fait bon travailler et qui réalisent de meilleures performances économiques (croissance du chiffre d’affaires, rentabilité, fidélisation et performance boursière, etc.).
Suivez l’actualité de Great Place to Work® en Chine sur www.greatplacetowork.cn et sur WeChat (GPTW-China).
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005685/fr/
