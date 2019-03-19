United States DoD C4ISR Market, 2018-2023 - Leveraging Commercial Technologies to Make Incremental Improvements to Computing, Networks and Sensors - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|March 19, 2019 12:47 PM EDT
The "US DoD C4ISR, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending.
Included in this study are an analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services. Contract activity for the 2017 calendar year is also included.
The DoD C4ISR 2018 budget and 2019 budget requests consist of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans, all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2017, and the market forecast is from 2018 to 2023.
C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2019 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The DoD request is notably higher than that of 2018 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle.
The new research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market. The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future.
Research Highlights
This research service provides an overview of program funding and contract activity for the DoD C4ISR market. C4ISR provides situational awareness of the battlefield. Due to the close operational and technological relationship with C4ISR, EW/IO data is also included. EW/IO gains frequency spectrum and information systems dominance.
Multipurpose contracts are defined as those that utilize more than one C4ISR application area. Research service forecasts do not include classified programs and budgets. A substantial amount of the total C4ISR market information is not accessible to the public. Program funding is derived from the DoD 2019 budget request and includes designated portions of overseas contingency operations (OCO) funding.
C4ISR systems inherent in new-build tactical ground vehicles, ships, and aircraft platforms are included if distinctly specified by program, contract, or contract modification. Program funding and contract values do not always align year-to-year due to administrative costs, multi-year contracts, and technology use across segments. Program and contract segmentation, large multi-year contract assessment, and funding forecasts for 2020 and beyond are made at the analyst's discretion.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the areas of growth within the DoD C4ISR market?
- Which segments, technologies, and services make up the market?
- What are the leading drivers and restraints for the DoD C4ISR market?
- What are the top programs for the DoD C4ISR market?
- Which technologies and services will the program budget emphasize?
- Which companies are leading the C4ISR research, procurement, and services market?
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- CEO's Perspective
2. C4ISR Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total DoD C4ISR Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total DoD C4ISR Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- DoD C4ISR Spending Forecast 2017-2023
- 2019 C4ISR Program Funding by Department
- 2019 C4ISR Program Funding by Appropriation
- 2019 Budget by Segment
- Forecast Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total DoD C4ISR Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top 10 DoD C4ISR Contractors
- Market Leaders by Technology
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - US DoD C4ISR, 2018-2023
- Strategic Imperatives for US DoD C4ISR Product Providers
7. C4ISR Breakdown
- Command and Control
- Top 10 C2 Contractors
- C2 Contracts by Technology
- Communications
- Top 10 Communications Contractors
- Communications Contracts by Technology
- Computers
- Top 10 Computers Contractors
- Computers Contracts by Technology
- Intelligence
- Top 10 Intelligence Contractors
- Intelligence Contracts by Technology
- S&R
- Top 10 S&R Contractors
- S&R Contracts by Technology
- Multipurpose
- Top 10 Multipurpose Contractors
- Multipurpose Contracts by Technology
- EW/IO
- Top 10 EW/IO Contractors
- EW/IO Contracts by Technology
8. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqc6ks/united_states_dod?w=4
