HCL and Xerox Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Operational Transformation

|By Business Wire
|
|March 19, 2019 12:51 PM EDT
HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced that it signed a managed services agreement with Xerox (NYSE: XRX). Under the terms of the agreement, HCL will manage portions of Xerox’s shared services, including global administrative and support functions, including, among others, selected information technology and finance functions (excluding accounting). Leveraging HCL’s global scale and capabilities, Xerox will strategically evolve its shared services into process-first, technology-led digital operations.
This seven-year agreement for an incremental $1.3 billion continues to build on the success of the Xerox-HCL relationship, which began in 2009 with product engineering and support services. Under that agreement, HCL currently manages aspects of Xerox’s mechanical, electrical and software engineering activities for printer and imaging product lines. Together, HCL and Xerox have delivered 215 U.S. patents and have created world-class R&D labs that are tightly integrated with Xerox infrastructure and standards.
“This expanded partnership is a testament to the strong Xerox-HCL relationship that has grown through multiple collaborations over the past 10 years,” said C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies. “This is a win-win agreement. Xerox will benefit from our global scale, best-in-class processes and investments in artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and transformation tools, and HCL will benefit from a long-term agreement to provide product support and administrative services to Xerox.”
“The evolution of our shared services represents our culture of continuous improvement and allows us to more efficiently address customer needs while delivering significant cost savings to reinvest in the business,” said Steve Bandrowczak, President and Chief Operations Officer, Xerox. “We selected HCL as our partner for this strategic initiative due to our successful track record together thus far and our shared values.”
As part of the agreement, a group of Xerox employees will transfer to HCL (subject to compliance with European works council consultation and employment regulatory requirements). The employees who are transferring to HCL will have an opportunity to be part of a leading global technology company.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com.
