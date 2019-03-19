Kohler feiert die Feinheiten des Designs auf der Mailänder Designwoche 2019

|By Business Wire
|
March 19, 2019
Kohler, eine globale Lifestyle-Marke, kehrt zur Mailänder Designwoche zurück, um im historischen Palazzo Del Senato (via Senato, 10, 20121 Mailand, Italien) ein verlockendes sensorisches Erlebnis zu bieten. Die groß angelegte, immersive Ausstellung zeigt Kohlers mutige Herangehensweise ans Design und die atemberaubendsten Produkte der Marke durch eine kunstvolle Kombination von Wasser, Technologie, Textur und Farbe. Die Installation ist vom 9. bis 13. April täglich von 10 bis 19 Uhr geöffnet.
The large-scale immersive exhibit showcases Kohler’s bold approach to design and the brand’s most stunning products through an artful combination of water, technology, texture, and color. The installations feature global debuts of products from KOHLER, KALLISTA, ANN SACKS and ROBERN. (Photo: Business Wire)
„Die Mailänder Designwoche ist die ultimative Feier für Kreativität und Innovation in der globalen Designgemeinde“, so Jim Lewis, Vizepräsident von Kohler Kitchen und Bath Global Marketing. „Die Energie und der Geist der Veranstaltung machen sie zum perfekten Ort, um neue Ideen zu entdecken und unsere neuesten Design-Ausdrucksformen mit einem inspirierenden Publikum von Designern aus der ganzen Welt zu feiern.“
Die Natur unter Einbeziehung eines „digitalen Gartens“ am Eingang der Ausstellung sowie eines Infinity-Gartens, der die Smart Home Kollektion von Kohler skurril gegenüberstellt, eine besondere Rolle. Die Ausstellungsfläche von Kohler verfügt ebenfalls über eine Bar und einen Lounge-Bereich, in dem sich die Gäste entspannen und Energie tanken können.
Darüber hinaus wird Kohler den Palazzo als Plattform für die Einführung des zweiten globalen Designthemas des Unternehmens, Experimenteller Luxus, nutzen, einer Untersuchung der Details und Ebenen, die reiche und dynamische Umgebungen schaffen.
Auf der diesjährigen Messe werden unter anderem die neuesten Produkte der Kohler Co. Marken KOHLER, KALLISTA, ANN SACKS und ROBERN präsentiert. Medien, die an einer geführten Tour interessiert sind oder an Media-Events auf der Ausstellung teilnehmen möchten, werden gebeten, das Public Relations-Team von Kohler zu kontaktieren.
Smart Home
Intelligente Toiletten bieten die perfekte Kombination aus anspruchsvollem Design und unübertroffener Technologie, um das Beste an persönlichem Komfort und Reinigung zu bieten. Umfangreiche Anpassungsmöglichkeiten – von der Umgebungsbeleuchtung über drahtlose Musik bis hin zur Temperaturregelung – sorgen für ein wirklich persönliches Erlebnis.
Digitales Duschen verändert den Alltag der Benutzer, indem es die Anpassung bis ins kleinste Detail ermöglicht. Es lädt die Benutzer ein, Sprüherlebnisse, Dampf, Musik und Licht zu inszenieren, um ein personalisiertes Erlebnis zu ermöglichen. Kohlers Portfolio an Smart Room-Produkten trägt dazu bei, die intelligentesten Badezimmer der Welt zu schaffen.
Farbe, Material, Oberflächenbehandlung
Mit einer breiten Farbpalette setzen die Veredlungen von Kohler visuell den Ton für die Geschichte eines jeden Raumes und vermitteln eine einzigartige Persönlichkeit. Die Armaturenausführung Etch – Bestandteil der Components Collection - bietet einen schönen, feinen Verlauf zwischen zwei Oberflächen mit einem präzisen grafischen Muster. Eine große Auswahl an Farben und detaillierten Grafiken zieht nach wie vor das Auge an und sorgt für eine schöne, dekorative Wirkung.
Kensho, das in die japanische Kultur eingebettet ist, vermittelt die Geschichte der dekorativen Nähte, die als Sashiko bekannt sind, mithilfe von Mustern, die in Stein geätzt sind. Es nutzt auch die italienische Ätztechnik, die als Acqueforti bekannt ist, indem es Metalle und Murmeln verbindet, um ein unverwechselbares Niveau an Verzierung zu schaffen. Die Form ist wunderschön, der echte Stein verleiht Textur und Variation und die dekorativen Techniken sind atemberaubend.
Mit präzisen Schnitten und ultraflachen Oberflächen bringt die Parallel-Kollektion von Armaturen und Accessoires durch einen kontrollierten Ausdruck Raffinesse in das moderne Bad. Die Dichotomie von runden und quadratischen Formen wird durch charakteristische Winkel vereint, die schöne Reflektionen und eine präzise Ausrichtung ermöglichen. Kleinere Details sorgen für charakterliche Originalität und verleihen der Kollektion ein höheres Maß an Eleganz.
In Zusammenarbeit mit der Muttergesellschaft Kohler Co. debütiert ANN SACKS The Crackle Collection by Kohler WasteLAB, eine innovative Fliesenreihe, die die ungebrannte Töpferei von Kohler als Medium verwendet und Abfälle in einen reaktiven Fliesenkörper verwandelt. Die im WasteLAB in der Emaillefabrik Kohler (Wisconsin) handgefertigte, maßgeschneiderte Kollektion war eine der Initiativen, die aus dem Kohler Innovation for Good-Programm hervorgegangen sind. Mailand dient sowohl der weltweiten Markteinführung dieser Kollektion als auch der Premiere einer brandneuen Farbgebung.
Über Kohler Co.
Die 1873 gegründete Kohler Co. mit Hauptsitz in Kohler, Wisconsin (USA), ist eines der ältesten und größten amerikanischen Privatunternehmen mit fast 37.000 Mitarbeitern. Mit mehr als 50 Produktionsstandorten weltweit ist Kohler ein globaler Marktführer in den Bereichen Design, Innovation und Herstellung von Küchen- und Badprodukten, Motoren und Antriebssystemen, Luxusschränken und Fliesen sowie Eigentümer/Betreiber von zwei der weltweit besten Fünf-Sterne Hospitality- und Golf-Resort-Destinationen in Kohler, Wisconsin und St. Andrews, Schottland. Der Kohlers Whistling Straits-Golfplatz wird die Austragungsstätte des Ryder Cup 2020 sein. Mehr Details finden Sie auf kohlercompany.com.
