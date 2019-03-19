Kohler esalta i dettagli del design all’edizione del 2019 della Settimana del design di Milano

|By Business Wire
|
March 19, 2019 01:26 PM EDT
Kohler, un marchio di stile di vita di prestigio globale, torna alla Settimana del design di Milano per proporre una seducente esperienza sensoriale nello storico Palazzo Del Senato (via Senato 10, 20121 Milano, Italia). La vasta mostra immersiva illustra l’audace approccio al design adottato da Kohler sfoggiando i prodotti più sbalorditivi del marchio attraverso un accostamento ingegnoso tra acqua, tecnologia, consistenza e colore. L’installazione resterà aperta dal 9 al 13 aprile, tutti i giorni dalle 10.00 alle 19.00.
questo comunicato stampa include contenuti multimediali. Visualizzare l’intero comunicato qui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005768/it/
The large-scale immersive exhibit showcases Kohler’s bold approach to design and the brand’s most stunning products through an artful combination of water, technology, texture, and color. The installations feature global debuts of products from KOHLER, KALLISTA, ANN SACKS and ROBERN. (Photo: Business Wire)
“La Settimana del design di Milano è il massimo omaggio reso alla creatività e all’innovazione nel mondo del design a livello globale” ha affermato Jim Lewis, vicepresidente della divisione globale di marketing per i prodotti per cucine e bagni di Kohler. “La vitalità e lo spirito dell’evento lo rendono il luogo ideale per esplorare nuove idee e sfoggiare le nostre ultimissime espressioni di design insieme a un pubblico ispiratore costituito da designer provenienti da tutto il mondo”.
La natura svolge un ruolo essenziale con l’inclusione di un “giardino digitale” all’ingresso della mostra, nonché un giardino dell’infinito contro cui si staglia, con un effetto estroso, la collezione Smart Home (Casa intelligente) di Kohler. Lo spazio di Kohler ospita anche un’area adibita a bar e salotto dove gli ospiti possono rilassarsi e ricaricarsi.
Kohler userà inoltre il Palazzo come piattaforma di lancio per il secondo tema di design globale della società, Experiential Luxury (Lusso empirico), un esame dei particolari e degli strati che contribuiscono alla creazione di ambienti ricchi e dinamici.
I prodotti esposti alla mostra di quest’anno comprendono le ultimissime novità dei marchi di Kohler Co. KOHLER, KALLISTA, ANN SACKS e ROBERN. Si pregano i media interessati a un tour guidato o che desiderano essere inclusi in eventi per i media durante la mostra di rivolgersi al team di Kohler addetto alle relazioni pubbliche.
Smart Home (Casa intelligente)
Ibagni intelligenti esibiscono un sofisticato design abbinato a una tecnologia inimitabile per offrire il meglio del meglio quanto a praticità e pulizia. Vasta personalizzazione – dall’illuminazione indiretta alla trasmissione di musica wireless e al controllo della temperatura per creare un’esperienza completamente personalizzata.
Ladoccia digitale trasforma la routine quotidiana degli utenti permettendo la personalizzazione anche dei minimi dettagli. Invita gli utenti ad orchestrare getto, vapore, musica e illuminazione per creare una vera e propria oasi personalizzata. I prodotti facenti parte della linea Smart Room (Stanza intelligente) di Kohler contribuiscono a creare le stanze da bagno più intelligenti al mondo.
Colore, materiale, finitura
Le finiture di Kohler, disponibili in un vasto assortimento di colori, dettano il tono della storia di qualsiasi spazio conferendo una personalità unica. La finitura per rubinetti Etch – che verrà lanciata con la collezione Components (Componenti) – offre uno splendido tenue gradiente tra due diverse finiture con un disegno preciso. Un ampio assortimento di colori e modelli grafici particolareggiati che non passano inosservati ed esercitano un meraviglioso impatto decorativo.
Kensho, avvolto dalla cultura giapponese, narra la storia dell’arte del ricamo decorativo nota come “sashiko” con disegni incisi su pietra. Si ispira anche alla tecnica d’incisione italiana all’acquaforte, in cui metalli e marmi si uniscono per creare un livello distintivo di abbellimento. La forma è sublime, la pietra vera aggiunge consistenza e variazione e le tecniche ornamentali sono a dir poco squisite.
Con tagli precisi e superfici ultra piatte, la collezione di rubinetti e accessori Parallel conferisce sofisticatezza al bagno moderno attraverso un’espressione controllata. La dicotomia delle forme rotonde e quadrate è unificata dalle peculiari angolature che generano magnifici riflessi e un allineamento preciso. I dettagli più minuti esprimono originalità di carattere innalzando la collezione a un livello superiore di sofisticatezza.
In collaborazione con la propria impresa madre Kohler Co., ANN SACKS lancia la Collezione Crackle di Kohler WasteLAB, un’innovativa linea di piastrelle che impiega come materiale gli scarti di terracotta cruda di Kohler, trasformandoli in una trama di piastrella reattiva. Le collezione su misura, realizzata a mano presso il laboratorio WasteLAB nello stabilimento di smaltatura ubicato a Kohler nel Wisconsin, è una delle iniziative scaturite dal programma Innovation for Good (Innovazione per sempre) di Kohler. Milano funge da trampolino di lancio globale per questa collezione e per la presentazione in anteprima di una nuova gamma di colori.
Informazioni su Kohler Co.
Fondata nel 1873, Kohler Co., con sede generale a Kohler nel Wisconsin, è una delle aziende private più grandi e di più vecchia data in America che impiega quasi 37.000 collaboratori. Con oltre 50 stabilimenti di produzione a livello mondiale, Kohler è un leader globale nella progettazione, innovazione e produzione di prodotti per cucine e bagni, motori e sistemi di alimentazione, piastrelle e armadietti di lusso. Possiede/gestisce due delle più prestigiose strutture turistiche e dedicate al golf a cinque stelle al mondo a Kohler, nel Wisconsin, e a St. Andrews, in Scozia. Il campo da golf Whistling Straits di Kohler ospiterà la Coppa Ryder del 2020. Per ulteriori informazioni visitarekohlercompany.com.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005768/it/
