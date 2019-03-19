Global $5.1Bn API Management Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry & Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 02:01 PM EDT
The "API Management Market by Solution (API Platform, API Analytics, API Security), Service (Integration and Implementation, Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Training), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Application Programming Interface (API) management market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 5.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period.
The API management market is driven by various factors, such as demand for API-led connectivity, and API management solution powered with API analytics to streamline various stages of API life cycle. However, poor API security and governance can hinder the growth of the market.
Major vendors offering API management solution and services across the globe include IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Red Hat (US), Software AG (Germany), Axway (US), MuleSoft (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), AWS (US), CA Technologies, a Broadcom company (US), TIBCO (US), Kony (US), Rogue Wave Software (US), Sensedia (Brazil), Torry Harris Business Solutions (US), Tyk Technologies (England), WSO2 (US), Osaango (Finland), Dell Boomi (US), and Postman (US).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the API management market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Retail and consumer goods segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options.
Online retailers risk losing out on their users, because of negative customer experience. Hence, retailers around the globe are formulating API strategies that not only help them reach customers in new ways but also help them build internal APIs for streamlining business operations. API management solution enables retailers to offer eCommerce services, on different digital channels, to deliver omni-channel experience to their customers.
Integration and implementation services segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period
Integration and implementation services provide ease to organization in deploying API management solutions and accelerating digital transformation. These services ensure organizations that mission-critical applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems and they would get the most out of investments made on API infrastructure.
Connectivity between digital assets and maintaining the security of these assets are of prime importance for any organization. System integrators help enterprises understand the operational functionalities of their existing systems and establish reliable connectivity between data, people, apps, and devices.
APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for API management solution and services. Growing economies in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and India, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the API management solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Market Forecast
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
2.6 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the API Management Market
4.2 API Management Market, By Industry and Country (2018)
4.3 API Management Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution
5.3 Lifecycle of API
5.4 Types of API
5.5 Case Study 1: Mulesoft
5.6 Case Study 2: Red Hat
5.7 Technology Trends and Standards
5.7.1 Introduction
5.7.2 Standards and Guidelines for API Management
5.7.2.1 Oauth 2.0
5.7.2.2 OData (Open Data Protocol)
5.7.2.3 Distributed Management Task Force (DMTF)
5.7.2.4 Telecommunication Industry Association (TIA)
5.8 Market Dynamics
5.8.1 Drivers
5.8.1.1 Growing Demand for API-Led Connectivity
5.8.1.2 Need for Public and Private APIs to Accelerate Digital Transformation
5.8.2 Restraints
5.8.2.1 API Security and Governance to Restrain the Growth of the API Management Market
5.8.3 Opportunities
5.8.3.1 API Management Solutions Powered With Advanced Analytics Capabilities
5.8.3.2 Low-Code Platform for API Development
5.8.4 Challenges
5.8.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Developers Required for Developing and Implementing API Management Solutions
6 API Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
7 API Management Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 API Management Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 API Management Market, By Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
9.3 IT and Telecom
9.4 Government
9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
9.7 Media and Entertainment
9.8 Travel and Transportation
9.9 Manufacturing
9.10 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.3 Microquadrant Overview
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Axway
12.2 CA Technologies
12.3 Google
12.4 IBM
12.5 Microsoft
12.6 Mulesoft
12.7 Oracle
12.8 Red Hat
12.9 Sap
12.10 Software AG
12.11 Tibco Software
12.12 Amazon Web Services
12.13 Dell Boomi
12.14 Kony
12.15 Osaango
12.16 Postman
12.17 Rogue Wave Software
12.18 Sensedia
12.19 Torry Harris Business Solutions
12.20 TYK
12.21 Wso2
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/867tbk/global_5_1bn_api?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005795/en/
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT