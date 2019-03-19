ISACA Announced as Winner of IT Certification Council 2019 Innovation Award

|By Business Wire
|
March 19, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
The IT Certification Council announced the winner of their 2019 Innovation Award, ISACA. ISACA is a nonprofit, global association serving technology audit, assurance, governance and cybersecurity professionals. ISACA submitted its proposal titled “Innovation Name: Using Journey Mapping to Improve and Redesign the Customer Experience.”
This annual award serves to recognize leadership initiatives that have positively impacted a company or the IT certification industry. ISACA’s innovative approach using journey maps to improve its members and customers’ certification and exam experience allowed the organization to make business decisions and prioritize resources according to what will have the greatest impact to customer satisfaction and loyalty. Using journey mapping to also visualize a future strategy provides the organization and partners a way to focus and align.
“As test developers, we sometimes get lost in our world of writing the perfect question or analyzing the psychometrics of an exam, and we forget about the customer service element of the exam process. ISACA’s approach to use journey mapping to improve customer satisfaction is exciting for everyone in the testing industry. We can all learn from ISACA’s approach to improve their customer’s satisfaction,” said last year’s award winner, Sheri Schaaf of SAP.
“It is with great pleasure that we recognize the wonderful and innovative improvements that ISACA made for its certification program and most importantly for their candidates. Taking a step back and evaluating our programs from various personas can certainly lead to greater candidate and organizational satisfaction. Congratulation to ISACA for choosing to do this, making the improvements and for being our 2019 Innovation Award recipient,” said Kristin Gibson, ITCC Board Chair.
Submission Qualifications include:
- Implementation of an innovative test, process, or service within the past two years
-
The product, service, or initiative must produce value for one or more
stakeholders within the IT certification industry, such as, but not
limited to:
- Increased security of a test
- Resulted in a new method for evaluating competencies
- Improved convenience or market access to your certification program
- Enhanced the respect and demand for certified professionals
- Open to companies and individuals in the IT certification industry (ITCC membership is not required)
The award was presented at the Spring Member Meeting in Orlando, Florida on March 17, 2019.
For information on the ITCC Innovation Award and past award winners like SAP and IBM, please visit the Innovation Award page found on the ITCC website here.
About ISACA
Now in its 50th anniversary year, ISACA® (isaca.org) is a global association headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by information and technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its 460,000 engaged professionals—including its 140,000 members—in information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI® Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.
About ITCC
The ITCC is a council of IT industry leaders focused on promoting IT certifications and committed to growing professional certifications, while recognizing the need for a qualified workforce to support the world’s technology needs. The ITCC is a resource for employers, government officials, academia, and individuals seeking information about the many benefits of IT certification. The council establishes industry best practices, markets the value of certification, enhances exam security, and works on other certification issues the council identifies.
