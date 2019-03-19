Sector 5 is Offering Hardware and Software Packages for Public, Private, Charter, Parochial Magnet, Independent and Home School Programs

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 03:41 PM EDT
Sector 5, Inc. (OTC: SFIV), a fast-growing OEM provider of Chromebooks and computer equipment is pleased to announce special pricing of its “Best in Class” Sector 5 E3 Chromebook (2-year factory warranty) that will include Chrome Management Console Software and GoGuardian Software for $275.00. This offer expires on March 30, 2019.
For any school that is currently not using the GoGuardian Software, Sector 5 will provide special introductory pricing.
GoGuardian, the fastest-growing education company in the U.S., helps thousands of K-12 schools maximize the learning potential of every student. Its products including GoGuardian Admin, Teacher, Beacon and Fleet help educators identify learning patterns, protect students from harmful and distracting content, and support mental health. With GoGuardian, educators can seamlessly connect students with engaging resources, manage instruction, and receive actionable insight into students’ individual learning needs.
There is a minimum order quantity of 20 Chromebooks and only 1,000 units are available at this promotional price. Please Contact Sector 5 for this limited time offer at [email protected] or call our sales team at (425)269-1037.
The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook leads the market with such advanced features as the powerful Intel N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor with HD graphics, an extended battery life of all day use; much more features such as a 10-point touch screen, and an extended 2-year factory warranty. Sector 5 also offers accessories like charging carts and headphones.
The E3 Chromebook is designed for the classroom and supported by Sector 5’s white glove expertise in supplying, provisioning, and supporting their Chromebook customers. Chromebooks fully support Google Cloud and G Suite, as well as Google Play, providing users with access to Android apps in addition to all the Google educational software and learning application software. Sector 5 adds significant value with Special Educational Pricing, and bundling options with Chrome Management Console, GoGuardian Software, and White glove services.
Chromebooks are fast, simple, and secure. Because they run on Google’s Chrome OS, Chromebooks have multiple layers of security that protect users from the latest malware. With the CMC unique identity model, users are able to customize their settings, including accessibility features, and no matter which device they pick up, their settings will follow. It fully supports Google Cloud and G Suite, as well as Google Play, providing users with access to Android apps.
Key Benefits of Sector 5 E3 Chromebook:
Powerful Intel 3450 Apollo Lake quad-core processor 1.1GHz, Burst to 2.2GHz that is 1.3x faster than previous generation systems
Silent operation with no fans or air vents
High-quality stereo speakers generating up to 87dB of high-fidelity audio
Anti-glare 11.6-inch HD display with IPS technology, 10-point multi-touch, 16:9 1366x768 resolution, and an average of 220 nits brightness
180-degree lay-flat hinge perfect for collaboration and classroom settings
Intel HD graphics with 12 cores, providing up to 49% improvement in 3D graphics and media encoding/decoding over prior generations
High-speed connectivity with Wi-Fi 5 at up to 867Mbps
Improved security with Bluetooth 4.2, along with a 250% increase in speed, 10x greater packet capacity, and support for low-power IoT devices
Latest high-tech I/O options with 2 USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and combo headphone/headset jack
Support for high-capacity and high-speed microSD cards, including microSDXC
Supports mirroring and extending to external displays via Chromecast or Type-C cables
Long lasting at up to 10 hours, with support for rapid charging 30W USB-C power delivery
Erick Kuvshinikov, CEO of Sector 5, stated, “Sector 5 is competing with the largest companies in the world. We are here to earn your business! Using our Sector 5 E3 Chromebook with CMC and Go-Guardian software educators take control of their networks with the security and proprietary software of Go-Guardian Software.”
You are able to buy or view Sector 5’s new E3 Chromebook through our website at: https://www.sector-five.com/chromebooks/sector-5-e3-chromebook.
Find this offer on Sector 5’s website here: https://www.sector-five.com/latest-news/2019/3/14/flash-sale-sector-5-e3-chromebook-with-chrome-management-console-for-27500-flat-out-better-and-called-best-in-class-for-education
About Sector 5, Inc.
Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology that are easy to use and offer innovative features. We are a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable market-tailored solutions. Sector 5’s promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
https://www.sector-five.com/forward-looking-statement/
Best in Class:
https://chromeunboxed.com/sector-5-chromebook-e3-best-in-class/
Forward looking Statement Disclaimer:
https://www.sector-five.com/forward-looking-statement/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005862/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT