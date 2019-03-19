DataTribe Adds Additional Startup Experts to Their Elite Team

|By Business Wire
March 19, 2019
DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that creates and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies with nation-state experienced technical teams from the intelligence community and research labs announced today the addition of two startup experts to their team. DataTribe’s team is carefully recruited for their unique skill-sets: individuals with backgrounds in the intelligence community, Silicon Valley and business operations, combined with their previous leadership roles in technology startups.
“DataTribe draws from the deepest reservoir of cybersecurity technical expertise in the world,” commented Bob Ackerman, DataTribe co-founder. “The startup expertise and company-building skills of our operating team are essential elements in our process of forging this domain expertise into world-class startups to meet the challenges of the global cybersecurity market. People, Passion and Expertise are the core of our Success.”
Mike Janke, DataTribe co-founder, said: “DataTribe’s team includes highly skilled individuals with over 20 years of founder and C-suite leadership roles in commercial technology startups. Additionally, our team is unique in that we embed within our startups to rapidly get from seed round to series A round. Both Leo and Maurice share our passion for co-building the next generation of cybersecurity and data science companies and brings exceptional experience to the DataTribe team.”
New team experts include:
Maurice Boissiere, Chief Customer Officer, has founded and provided customer-facing leadership at numerous venture-backed, data-driven startups including AddThis (acquired by Oracle), Orchestro (acquired by E2Open), ComScore (SCOR), Dynamic Signal, Territory Foods and Customer Insites (acquired by Telespectrum). Most recently, he started Higher Calling Ventures to coach first-time founders build their vision faster. Maurice began his career as a sales engineer at Texas Instruments after receiving his BS in Electrical Engineering from the Clark School at the University of Maryland and provided strategy consulting to Fortune 500 companies as an associate at Mercer Management Consulting (now Oliver Wyman) after receiving his MBA from the Wharton School. Maurice is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Maryland and serves on the advisory board of the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the Smith School of Business.
---
Leo Scott, Chief Innovation Officer, has a 25-year history as a commercially focused technology entrepreneur, founding three successful startups and guiding them from inception through acquisition. Over the years, he has been a leader in organizations ranging in size from two guys in a basement to thousands, building products to solve a variety of business and technology challenges. He has led high-growth, venture-backed companies and has helped to lead companies through difficult restructuring and turnaround situations. Leveraging this experience, he is now helping other teams navigate the path of building successful fast-growth companies. While building companies, Leo’s primary focus has been on technology and product development. His experience spans a wide range of technology domains such as big-data-driven marketing technology, financial portfolio management, satellite telemetry processing, and the TV Everywhere initiative.
About DataTribe
DataTribe is a startup studio that invests in and co-builds next disruptive cybersecurity and data science companies. The firm draws upon the most advanced technology and entrepreneurial teams from the world’s most prestigious, high-stakes environments, including the international intelligence community and National Labs from U.S, Canada, UK and Australia. DataTribe is headquartered in Fulton, MD with offices in San Francisco, CA.
For more information, visit https://datatribe.com.
