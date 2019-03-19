Associer Réalité Augmentée et Réalité Virtuelle pour résoudre les défis posés par l’assemblage et la maintenance dans l’Usine du Futur

|By Business Wire
|
March 19, 2019 06:56 PM EDT
ESI Group (Paris:ESI), pionnier en Prototypage Virtuel et créateur d’IC.IDO, la solution de Réalité Virtuelle (RV) de référence pour les applications industrielles, participera à la 21e édition du salon Laval Virtual, du 20 au 24 mars à Laval, France. ESI et son partenaire Diota, leader en solutions logicielles intégrant Réalité Augmentée (RA) et contrôle automatisé, proposeront pour la première fois des démonstrations illustrant la valeur de leur offre conjointe, qui permet une continuité digitale RV/RA centrée sur l’humain. Ensemble, ils adresseront des défis relatifs à la fabrication et à la maintenance par le biais de solutions intégrées qui mettent à profit les données digitales pour accroitre la productivité, la qualité et la traçabilité tout en diminuant le risque opérationnel.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005934/fr/
Les fabricants testent et valident les étapes d’assemblage et de maintenance de leurs produits de façon réaliste en temps et échelle réels grâce à la solution de Réalité Virtuelle ESI IC.IDO. Crédit photo ESI Group.
Pour les fabricants industriels, tous secteurs confondus, la transformation digitale présente une opportunité de réduction significative des coûts et délais de conception et fabrication des produits. Ainsi, la RV intègre désormais les processus de développement du produit / process, pour aider les ingénieurs à identifier les risques le plus tôt possible. Utilisée chez Boeing, Bombardier, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford et Safran parmi d’autres donneurs d’ordre, ESI IC.IDO est la solution de RV leader du marché pour les applications industrielles. À Laval Virtual, ESI présentera plusieurs cas d’usage ciblant la validation de processus d’assemblage centrés sur l’humain – un aspect critique de l’Usine du Futur dans laquelle l’ergonomie et les flux de travail doivent être complètement réinventés pour garantir le travail efficace des opérateurs devant interagir avec un nombre grandissant de nouvelles technologies.
La Réalité Augmentée constitue un autre levier important de performance pour optimiser les processus d’assemblage en usine. Les solutions de Diota permettent aux opérateurs de mieux comprendre et effectuer des opérations complexes grâce à des instructions digitales intuitives et interactives qu’ils visualisent étape par étape dans leur espace de travail
Comme l’illustre le partenariat entre ESI et Diota, l’usage combiné de solutions de RV/RA fournit aux industriels l’assurance d’une continuité digitale de la validation des processus d’assemblage et de maintenance à leur mise en œuvre par les opérateurs sur le terrain. À Laval Virtual, ESI et Diota montreront comment une utilisation conjointe de leurs solutions contribue à éviter de nombreux problèmes survenant lors des phases de définition et d’exécution des procédures, en permettant notamment aux opérateurs d’avoir accès, à tout moment, aux informations produit et aux instructions de travail les plus récentes, aussi bien lors du montage qu’en formation.
Venez tester les synergies RV/RA à Laval Virtual !
Sur le stand ESI (E5), les visiteurs vivront une expérience immersive consistant à simuler l’assemblage d’un moteur automobile, étape par étape. De l’autre côté de l’allée, sur le stand de Diota (E25), ils iront alors visualiser et suivre les instructions numériques correspondantes d’assemblage du moteur, à l’instar d’un opérateur. Une façon concrète d’expérimenter des flux de travail transparents et leurs bénéfices en termes d’optimisation de la performance pour des processus industriels complexes en contexte humain.
Pour plus d’informations sur l’évènement, organiser une démonstration live ou prendre rendez-vous, veuillez visiter notre page dédiée.
Pour plus d’actualités ESI, veuillez consulter : www.esi-group.com/fr/entreprise/presse
À propos d’ESI Group
ESI Group est le principal créateur mondial de logiciels et services de Prototypage Virtuel. Spécialiste en physique des matériaux, ESI a développé un savoir-faire unique afin d’aider les industriels à remplacer les prototypes réels par des prototypes virtuels, leur permettant de fabriquer puis de tester virtuellement leurs futurs produits et d’en assurer leur pré-certification. Couplé aux technologies de dernière génération, le Prototypage Virtuel s’inscrit désormais dans une approche plus large du Product Performance LifecycleTM, qui adresse la performance opérationnelle du produit tout au long de son cycle de vie complet de fonctionnement, du lancement au retrait. La création de Jumeaux Hybrides (Hybrid TwinTM) intégrant à la fois la simulation, la physique et l’analyse de données permet de créer des produits intelligents, notamment avec les objets connectés, de prédire leur performance et d’anticiper leurs besoins de maintenance.
Présent dans plus de 40 pays et dans les principaux secteurs industriels, ESI Group emploie environ 1200 spécialistes de haut-niveau à travers le monde. Son chiffre d’affaires 2018 s’est élevé à 139 M€. ESI est une société française cotée sur le compartiment B d’Euronext Paris, labellisée « Entreprise Innovante » en 2000 par Bpifrance et éligible aux FCPI et aux PEA-PME. Pour plus d’informations, veuillez visiter www.esi-group.com/fr.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005934/fr/
