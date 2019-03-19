|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, is committed to helping South Korean companies reduce ongoing IT operating costs and freeing up significant IT budget to invest in innovation, competitive advantage and growth, co-founder and CEO Seth A. Ravin explained during a press conference in Seoul. Mr. Ravin also highlighted continued strong and growing demand in Korea for the Company’s award-winning, ultra-responsive enterprise software support model, which is disrupting the $160 billion enterprise software maintenance market worldwide. As the 4th largest economy in Asia, and the 11th largest in the world, South Korea represents a large market opportunity for the Company.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005832/en/
Rimini Street CEO Visits Seoul, Addresses Changing IT Mission (Photo: Business Wire)
Rimini Street is the leading third-party enterprise software support provider for Korean headquartered companies. The Company continues to increase its investment in Korean staff and capabilities, supports many global organizations with operations in South Korea, and supports a fast-growing list of well-known domestic Korean headquartered clients, including Seoul Semiconductor, CJOlivenetworks, LSIS, iMarketKorea, Jusung Engineering, SIFLEX, EC21, Kolon BENIT and Jeju Air.
A Changing IT Mission
During the presentation, Mr. Ravin highlighted key dynamics affecting CIOs today, which in turn are creating significant market opportunity for Rimini Street – both in Korea and around the globe. The first aspect is the shifting priority for CEOs. While cost efficiencies are still critical, growth has become the CEO’s top priority and many CEOs see technology investment as the key enabler of this growth. This mirrors findings in a recent report – “2018 CIO Agenda: A South Korea Perspective” – which states that for South Korean CIOs, growth/market share was most commonly cited as the top business objective for their organization, followed by innovation, R&D, and new products/services.1 In order to remain relevant in an environment where business demands are accelerating every day, the CIO’s charter is to become a change agent, heading up initiatives that provide competitive advantage and support growth. They must also quickly transition their IT teams from a reactive, tactical cost center, to enablers of digital transformation.
Mr. Ravin further explained that lack of resources – time, money and labor – is one of the biggest constraints facing CIOs. Today, as much as 90% of the overall IT budget is spent on ongoing operations and enhancements, including the maintenance of back-office ERP systems. “This leaves many organizations with just 10% of their IT budget to invest in innovation that supports competitive advantage and growth. CIO’s need to find capacity in their IT roadmaps to fund and complete business transformation initiatives,” noted Mr. Ravin.
A second major challenge facing the CIO is the lack of flexibility they have in developing a best-in-class, agile technology strategy while they are currently locked into their enterprise software vendors’ roadmap. CIOs are at the mercy of vendor-dictated roadmaps which include mandatory upgrade cycles, forced migration and lock-in to immature, unproven technologies, and expensive recurring costs associated with maintaining systems. The notion of being locked in to a single vendor’s roadmap is no longer financially viable for their business. “Every aspect of their roadmap must be optimized and designed for flexibility and future change, which is not possible as long as they are on a vendor-dictated roadmap – and this is where Rimini Street can provide great strategic and economic value to clients,” Mr. Ravin said.
Powering Client’s Business-Driven Roadmaps
Rimini Street accelerates the ability for clients to adopt a business-driven strategy by freeing up significant budget – up to 90% of their annual support costs – and resources they currently have dedicated to their enterprise software landscape. When clients switch to Rimini Street, they are liberated from the vendors mandated roadmap of updates, upgrades and migrations – all of which cost time, money and resources – and they can take control of their IT destiny.
“By switching to Rimini Street, Seoul Semiconductor has been able to save on our SAP annual maintenance costs by more than 50%, and increase the efficiency of our internal resources,” said Myungki Hong, vice president, Seoul Semiconductor. “Seoul Semiconductor has succeeded in taking the first step in implementing innovative IT projects for the business. Without vendor lock-in, we are now able to drive our own business-driven IT roadmap, enabled by the premium-level support and partnership approach we receive from Rimini Street.”
“The Company has helped over 2,700 clients to date collectively save over $3 billion in total support costs. In doing so, we have enabled our clients to fund projects that drive innovation, competitive advantage and growth,” said Mr. Ravin.
South Korea Opportunity and Global Expansion
Rimini Street opened its local office in Seoul’s Gangnam District in August 2016, and continues to expand its local marketing, sales, operations and experienced engineering staff to serve its growing list of Korean clients from its operations in Korea, in local language. Rimini Street Korea is led by country manager, Hyungwook Kim. Mr. Kim is a seasoned Oracle and SAP sales leader.
“Rimini Street established its presence in Korea due to strong local demand for an alternative approach to paying high SAP and Oracle support costs for their enterprise systems, and a desire to avoid required, low-value, expensive and unwanted vendor upgrades just to obtain software support. South Korean CIOs, like their counterparts around the world, are looking for trusted technology partners to help them navigate this challenge and identify ways to optimize their current software investments while creating a long-term business-driven roadmap to support company growth,” Mr. Kim said.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,800 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit https://www.riministreet.com follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the success of our recently introduced products and services, including Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics, Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2019, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.
© 2019 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.
1 Gartner “2018 CIO Agenda: A South Korean Perspective,” April 3, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005832/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT