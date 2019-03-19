DOCOMO gana el premio de oro por su teléfono Card Keitai en iF Design Award 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 09:04 PM EDT
NTT DOCOMO, INC. ha anunciado que su teléfono móvil ultradelgado Card Keitai (KY-01L) ha ganado el premio de oro en iF Design Award 2019 el 15 de marzo. DOCOMO es el primer operador de red móvil japonés en conseguir el prestigioso premio.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005961/es/
KY-01L (Photo: Business Wire)
El iF Design Award, patrocinado por iF International Forum Design GmbH como uno de los principales premios de diseño del mundo, reconoce la excelencia en todos los campos del diseño de productos. El concurso de este año, que atrajo 6.375 solicitudes de 52 países, presentó 66 premios iF de oro.
Card Keitai es el teléfono móvil de DOCOMO del tamaño de una tarjeta más fino y ligero del mundo1 con una anchura de solo 5,3 mm y un peso de 47 gramos. A pesar de su formato supercompacto, el teléfono ofrece increíbles llamadas VoLTE de alta calidad, navegación por Internet y SMS. Además, su pantalla extrafina de tipo papel electrónico no consume energía cuando está estático2, lo que permite alargar considerablemente la vida de la batería y el texto parece flotar sobre el fondo tipo papel de la pantalla, creando un ambiente unificado. El diseño simple y compacto del teléfono facilita la facilidad de uso en cualquier lugar y momento.
Los jueces han comentado: “¡Un teléfono móvil de estado muy refrescante! Este teléfono con tarjeta sigue un enfoque completamente diferente dentro de este tipo de productos que forman parte de nuestra vida cotidiana. Cuando no quieras llevar en tu smartphone todos tus datos confidenciales, este dispositivo es una alternativa inteligente y elegante”.
Tetsu Miyazawa, director de diseño en el departamento de productos de DOCOMO, ha comentado: “Con los teléfonos inteligentes cada vez más grandes, hemos diseñado nuestro dispositivo, del tamaño de una tarjeta, como un teléfono alternativo que ayuda a eliminar aquellas situaciones en las que realizar las conexiones puede resultar difícil. Estamos muy satisfechos con el reconocimiento internacional que hemos recibido por nuestros esfuerzos para diseñar un producto de alta calidad y fácil de usar que no compromete las funciones principales. Seguiremos escuchando a nuestros clientes para proporcionar a la sociedad soluciones prácticas para una cultura de comunicación más rica”.
En el futuro, DOCOMO continuará ofreciendo nuevo valor a sus clientes y mejorando el mundo con productos innovadores disponibles para todos.
|1
|Para teléfonos móviles compatibles con 4G lanzados entre enero de 2016 y agosto de 2018 (entre teléfonos de forma recta y no tipo smartphone) según una encuesta realizada por Kyocera Corporation el 5 de septiembre de 2018
|2
|No se consume energía entre operaciones
Acerca de NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO, el principal operador de telefonía móvil de Japón con más de 77 millones de suscripciones, es uno de los principales contribuidores del mundo a las tecnologías de redes móviles 3G, 4G y 5G. Más allá de los servicios centrales de comunicaciones, DOCOMO está desafiando nuevas fronteras en colaboración con un número creciente de entidades (socios “+d”), creando servicios de valor agregado emocionantes y convenientes que cambian la forma en que las personas viven y trabajan. Bajo un plan de mediano plazo hacia 2020 y más allá, DOCOMO es pionera en una red 5G de vanguardia para facilitar servicios innovadores que sorprenderán e inspirarán a los clientes más allá de sus expectativas. DOCOMO cotiza en la bolsa de Tokio (9437). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005961/es/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
10ZiG Technology is a leading provider of endpoints for a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure environment. Our fast and reliable hardware is VMware, Citrix and Microsoft ready and designed to handle all ranges of usage - from task-based to sophisticated CAD/CAM users. 10ZiG prides itself in being one of the only companies whose sole focus is in Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VDI. This focus allows us to provide a truly unique level of personal service and customization that is a rare find in th...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT