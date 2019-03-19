Hitachi Launches "Lumada Solution Hub" to Advance and Facilitate Introduction of Lumada Solutions

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|March 19, 2019 10:27 PM EDT
|Advantages of Lumada Solution Hub
|Diagram of Lumada Solution Hub
|Price and Release Date of Service
TOKYO, Mar 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) will sequentially release Lumada Solution Hub from April 1, 2019, to advance and facilitate customers' digital transformation and help them innovate.
Lumada Solution Hub registers Lumada solutions and application development environments, which have incorporated technologies and industrial expertise validated through collaborative creation with customers, into catalogs(1) as an easy-to-introduce package, and provides them on a cloud infrastructure. With this, simply by choosing Lumada solutions and applications to be introduced from the catalog, customers can instantly build an environment on IaaS(2) and quickly begin using them. It allows smooth migration for customers from the early verification of Lumada solutions to a production environment, and efficient deployment to multiple bases including overseas.
Recently, as the velocity and complexity of changes in the market increase, companies across many industries require digital transformation that properly and quickly implements new service creation and business reform utilizing digital technologies such as AI and IoT. In order to continue these activities, a variety of expertise and know-how are required throughout areas such as environment construction utilizing software and hardware, development and PoC of applications, migration to a production environment, expansion to multiple bases, and operations and maintenance. The enormous cost and time demands are the issue that affects customers.
Lumada Solution Hub will resolve these issues with Lumada solutions through early verification, smooth migration to a production environment, more efficient application development, and lower workload of maintenance and operations to assist with customers' digital transformation. The following describes the four major capabilities.
1. Early verification of Lumada solutions by employing container-based technology(3)
Employment of OSS such as Docker, which provides a container-type virtualization environment, and Kubernetes(4), which remotely deploys, configures, and manages containers, allows for packaging to reusable form and stocking Lumada solutions, as well as centralized management and rapid deployment to IaaS. This enables customers to build an environment on IaaS that is suitable for a specific purpose simply by choosing solutions to introduce, for stating the quick verification of Lumada solutions. Hitachi plans to register business solutions in Lumada Solution Hub in the future, such as a service to create highly effective delivery plans utilizing AI and IoT and a service to help introduce blockchain, which are scheduled to be released from the first half of FY2019.
2. Smooth migration to the production environment by supporting multi-cloud
Hitachi will support multi-cloud environments. As the first step, Hitachi will release the version of Hitachi Demae (delivery) Cloud(5) that provides a private cloud environment. From the second quarter of FY2019(6), Hitachi will support IaaS such as AWS(7), Microsoft Azure and Hitachi Enterprise Cloud Service. This helps customers reduce system construction work at the customer site and quickly deploy Lumada solutions to multiple bases including overseas.
3. Improved application development efficiency
Hitachi will release DevOps Environment Provision Service for IoT to build application development environments. This service assists the rapid startup of a DevOps(8) scheme by integrating the development team and operations team with tools such as Redmine, a project management tool suitable for agile development*9. By utilizing tools such as Node-RED, a GUI programming tool, even workers who are unfamiliar with IT can easily develop applications. Furthermore, by packaging developed applications and stocking them in the cloud infrastructure, it simplifies the combination and customization to meet customer needs, enabling quicker and more efficient development than development from scratch.
4. Labor saving on maintenance and operations in the production environment
Hitachi will support functions to help reduce workloads on maintenance and operations from the second half of 2019, such as the auto-scaling function that automatically increases the processing power of a system in response to the application workload on the production environment and auto-updating function of security patches.
Hitachi will advance collaborative creation activities with customers as an innovation partner in the IoT era, and continuously stock and enhance developed applications, to evolve Lumada Solution Hub and contribute to create new value for customers' businesses and society as a whole.
Advantages of Lumada Solution Hub
http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_AdvantagesLumadaSolutionHub.jpg
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Diagram of Lumada Solution Hub
http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_DiagramLumadaSolutionHub.jpg
Price and Release Date of Service
http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_PriceReleaseDateService.jpg
(1) Catalogs are packaged solutions visualized in the list.
(2) IaaS: Infrastructure as a Service
(3) Technology that packages application code to be executable under various environments
(4) Open Source Software for automating container operations and a container orchestration system that executes deployment, scaling and management of contained applications
(5) As of April 1, 2019, the release date of the solution, it will support Hitachi Demae Cloud, which is provided as a ready-to-use private cloud environment that accommodates servers, storage, network appliances and the management console required to build a cloud infrastructure all on one rack.
(6)From July to September, 2019
(7) AWS: Amazon Web Services
(8) Combination of development and operations, and the method and idea to develop new functions and improvements required from the operation side, by working closely with the development team and operations team.
(9) Lightweight development method in software engineering to develop software quickly and adaptively
(10) The services to provide Lumada Solution Hub environments with functions such as catalog management, service deployment and account management, as well as operation monitoring functions will be supported from the second half of FY2019.
(11) IaaS, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Hitachi Enterprise Cloud Service will be supported from the second half of FY2019.
(12) Service to assist operations of container environments in which services are deployed
About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Contact:
Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT