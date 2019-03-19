HCL y Xerox expanden su asociación estratégica para acelerar la transformación operativa

|By Business Wire
|
March 19, 2019 11:57 PM EDT
HCL Technologies (HCL), una empresa líder de tecnología global, anunció que firmó un contrato de servicios gestionados con Xerox (NYSE: XRX). Según los términos del contrato, HCL gestionará porciones de los servicios compartidos de Xerox, incluidas las funciones globales de administración y soporte, entre las que se incluyen las funciones seleccionadas de tecnología de la información y finanzas (excluyendo la contabilidad). Al aprovechar las capacidades y el alcance global de HCL, Xerox desarrollará estratégicamente sus servicios compartidos en operaciones digitales en las cuales se dará prioridad a los procesos y se aplicará un enfoque tecnológico.
Este contrato por siete años por un monto gradual de 1.300 millones de USD sigue construyéndose sobre el éxito de la relación entre Xerox y HCL, la que comenzó en el 2009 con la ingeniería de productos y los servicios de soporte técnico. En virtud de este contrato, HCL actualmente gestiona aspectos de las actividades de ingeniería mecánica, eléctrica y de software de Xerox para las líneas de productos de impresoras e imágenes. En forma conjunta, HCL y Xerox han entregado 215 patentes en los Estados Unidos y han creado laboratorios de Investigación y Desarrollo de clase mundial que están estrechamente integrados con la infraestructura y los estándares de Xerox.
“Esta asociación ampliada es un testimonio de la sólida relación entre Xerox y HCL, la que ha crecido gracias a múltiples colaboraciones en los últimos 10 años”, indicó C Vijayakumar, Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de HCL Technologies. “Este es un contrato con el que ambas empresas se benefician. Xerox se beneficiará de nuestros procesos, los mejores en su clase, e inversiones en inteligencia artificial a escala global, la automatización de los procesos robóticos y las herramientas de transformación, y HCL se beneficiará de un contrato a largo plazo para prestar servicios administrativos y brindar soporte de productos a Xerox”.
“La evolución de nuestros servicios compartidos representa nuestra cultura de mejora constante y nos permite abordar de una forma más eficaz las necesidades de los clientes y, al mismo tiempo, ofrecer ahorros de costos significativos para reinvertir en la empresa”, expresó Steve Bandrowczak, Presidente y Director de Operaciones, de Xerox. “Elegimos a HCL como socio para esta iniciativa estratégica por nuestra exitosa trayectoria juntos hasta el momento y por nuestros valores compartidos”.
Como parte del contrato, un grupo de empleados de Xerox será transferido a HCL (lo cual estará sujeto al cumplimiento de los requisitos regulatorios de consulta y empleo del European Works Council). Los empleados que se sean transferidos a HCL tendrán la oportunidad de formar parte de una empresa líder en tecnología global.
Acerca de HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) es una empresa de tecnología global líder que ayuda a empresas globales a reimaginar y transformar sus negocios a través de la transformación vía tecnología digital. HCL opera en 44 países y ha obtenido ingresos consolidados por 8.400 millones de USD en los 12 meses que finalizaron el 31 de diciembre de 2018. HCL se concentra en proporcionar una cartera integrada de servicios caracterizados por su estrategia de crecimiento Modos 1–2–3. El Modo-1 abarca los servicios centrales en las áreas de aplicaciones, infraestructura, BPO y servicios de ingeniería e I+D, aprovechando a DRYiCETM Autonomics para transformar los negocios y el panorama de TI de los clientes, haciéndolos “eficientes” y “ágiles”. El Modo 2 se concentra en ofertas integradas centradas en la experiencia y orientadas al resultado de Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, servicios nativos en la nube y servicios de ciberseguridad y GRC para impulsar los resultados de los negocios y permitir la digitalización de las empresas. La estrategia de Modo 3 está impulsada por el ecosistema, creando innovadoras sociedades IP con el objeto de construir productos y plataformas comerciales. HCL aprovecha su red global de laboratorios integrados de co-innovación y sus capacidades de suministro global para ofrecer la entrega de multiservicios holísticos en verticales claves de industria que incluyan servicios financieros, manufactura, telecomunicaciones, medios, edición, entretenimiento, ventas minoristas y CPG, ciencias biológicas y atención médica, petróleo y gas, energía y servicios públicos, viajes, transporte y logística y gobierno. Con 132.328 profesionales de nacionalidades diversas, HCL se concentra en la creación de un valor real para los clientes al llevar las “Relaciones más allá del contrato”. Para obtener más información, sírvase visitar www.hcltech.com.
