DAP Chain: Leading the Commercialization of DApp with Its Blockchain Mainnet and DAP Coin

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
‘DAP Chain' developed by DAP Network, one of subsidiary IT company of Data Gen, is considered innovative because it has a blockchain mainnet that can be commercialized such as the optimization of the blockchain service and API (Application Program Interface) development of the DApp.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005992/en/
'DAP Chain' developed by DAP Network, one of subsidiary IT company of Data Gen, is considered innovative because it has a blockchain mainnet that can be commercialized such as the optimization of the blockchain service and API (Application Program Interface) development of the DApp. Park Yoon Sang, CEO of DAP Network, announced on the 6th that it is possible to commercialize a variety of its blockchain mainnet which is DAP Chain and regarding services. In addition, the company recently announced that it has been listed on the global Hong Kong exchange IDAX. According to Coinmarketcap.com, IDAX has kept its position in TOP 10 largest crypto exchanges in the world, with more than $613 million trading volume and large volatility. DAP Coin (DAP) at is now drawing a triangle shape wave with the increased quantity of purchase and sale at IDAX, waiting for more DApps to adopt DAP Chain's hybrid blockchain. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Park Yoon Sang, CEO of DAP Network, announced on the 6th that it is possible to commercialize a variety of its blockchain mainnet which is DAP Chain and regarding services. In addition, the company recently announced that it has been listed on the global Hong Kong exchange IDAX.
According to Coinmarketcap.com, IDAX has kept its position in TOP 10 largest crypto exchanges in the world, with more than $613 million trading volume and large volatility. DAP Coin (DAP) at is now drawing a triangle shape wave with the increased quantity of purchase and sale at IDAX, waiting for more DApps to adopt DAP Chain’s hybrid blockchain.
There are also some big news coming up, one of them is that a meetup will be held in Seoul with Finance Today, the largest economic media in Korea. At the event, DAP coin is expected to be distributed to all participant. Gen Service, the first DApp built by DAP Chain’s own blockchain, will also be presented during the event. Since there are already investors, DApp partners and clients lined up including members of KAIST, known to be the most highly-estimated national research university in Korea, DAP coin is predicted to increase in value soon after the conference and airdrop event on 23rd.
According to DAP Network, DAP Chain is different from its birth. This is because it is a proprietary mainnet developed from the beginning with diverse service ecosystem in mind when there wasn’t even an idea of commercializing blockchain services such as DApp. Park also explained, “Mainnet is an independent platform that provides a foundation for creating various kinds of DApp as well as digital currency generation through the operation of a blockchain network system, which means building a proprietary DAP Chain ecosystem."
DAP Chain created the first DApp, Gen Service. Gen Service already has more than 10,000 users and is exporting various news abroad through mobile devices. DAP Chain has a solid belief in its own technology and this is the following reason why DAP Chain did not open ICO or IEO.
DApp is nearing completion with its development, including its performance in advertising, shopping, real estate, healthcare, games, education, energy and mobile gift cards. DAP coin is currently available for trading on IDAX.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005992/en/
Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. It even comes with Prometheus to store the metrics for you and pre-built Grafana dashboards to show exactly what is important for your services - success rate, latency, and throughput. In this session, we'll explain what Linkerd provides for you, demo the installation of Linkerd on Kubernetes and debug a real world problem. We will also dig into what functionality you can build on ...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT