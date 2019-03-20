Global Border & Maritime Security Market to 2028 - Evolving Threats, Geo-Political Conflicts, and Illicit Human & Drug Trafficking Will Steer Nations to Leverage Security Technology to Protect Borders - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 05:54 AM EDT
The "Global Border and Maritime Security Market Analysis, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the global border and maritime security market and potential opportunities in this segment.
This study discusses the key aspects of border and maritime security and identifies areas of opportunities in the land border, coastal and port and airport security segments. It also assesses the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping a nation realize its security objectives.
All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a visionary study investigating the big picture perspectives of the border and maritime security market and how it is looking to evolve and grow during the forecast period. Furthermore, technology companies looking to address the potential requirements of the border and maritime security market will benefit from this study.
The threat dynamics to national security are evolving, and technology, in turn, will act as a force multiplier for nations to foil illegal attempts to penetrate their sovereign borders. Each nation, having acknowledged the significance of its land and maritime borders, is, therefore, inclined to deploy technological solutions to handle border threats. With heightened geopolitical tensions globally, nations have increased the emphasis on protecting their geopolitical interests, and companies are rapidly innovating solutions backed by data analytics and Artificial Intelligence to enable robust border and maritime security through enhanced situational awareness.
Airports, ports, and land border checkpoints remain a major security concern due to their critical importance to trade and commerce. Their interconnection with other industries such as transportation, energy production, and manufacturing is a significant factor in improving security measures, as the disruption of business productivity and social functions could be economically consequential for the region and country.
Research Scope
- Product scope: Global border and maritime security industry
- Geographic scope: Global
- End-user scope: All industries related to border and maritime security
Key Issues Addressed
- How is the border control market evolving? Which security technology is expected to gain importance in the market?
- How will the need for border control evolve as security threats continue to change?
- How has the competitive market for border control changed and which are the key market competitors?
- How will acquisitions shape the market and change customer demands in the future?
- What impact will data utilization and cyber security have on the border control technology market?
- What is the opportunity for border control technology across the land, air and sea spaces?
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation - Border and Maritime Security
- Market Segmentation
- Revenue Breakdown by Region
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Border and Maritime Security Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Border and Maritime Security Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
5. Competitive Analysis - Total Border and Maritime Security Market
- Competitive Summary
- Border and Maritime Market - Key Participants
- Major M&A Activities in 2018
- Top Competitors - Border and Maritime Security Market
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Managed Services Business Model
- Growth Opportunity - Unmanned Systems for Border and Maritime Patrol
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Airports Segment Analysis
- Airport Security - Market Overview
- Personalised Security Experience
- Known Traveler Digital Identity System Powered by Blockchain
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
8. Ports Segment Analysis
- Ports - Market Overview
- Smart Ports
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Traffic
9. Land Borders Segment Analysis
- Land Borders - Market Overview
- Major Perimeter Reinforcements
- Integrated Smart Border Management Concept
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. Coastal Security Segment Analysis
- Coastal Security - Market Overview
- Integrated Smart Maritime Security Management
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Technology Trends
- Technology Trends Summary
- Technology Trends - End User Demand
- Technology Trends
- Evolving Trends in the Border and Maritime Security Market
12. Regional Analysis
- Border Security Hotspots and Major Initiatives
- Maritime Security Hotspots and Major Initiatives
13. Middle East Analysis
- Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
14. North America Analysis
- Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
15. Europe Analysis
- Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
16. Asia-Pacific Analysis
- Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
17. Central and South America Analysis
- Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
18. Central and South Asia Analysis
- Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
19. Africa Analysis
- Overview - Africa
- Africa - Revenue Forecast
- Africa - Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Africa - Revenue Forecast Discussion
20. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
21. Appendix
- List of Acronyms
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8s9q55/global_border_and?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005281/en/
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT