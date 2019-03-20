Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Establishes Leadership in Cardiac Imaging on the West Coast with Acquisition of Canon Medical Systems’ Vantage Titan / Zen Edition

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 20, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Patients in Monterey County, Calif., now have access to quiet, comfortable MR exams thanks to the installation of the Vantage TitanTM / Zen Edition 1.5T from Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System’s Ryan Ranch Center for Advanced Diagnostic Imaging. The facility, which now has the first MR Theater on the west coast with the acquisition of the Vantage Titan / Zen Edition, is leveraging the technology to perform cardiac exams, as well as vascular, abdominal and neuro imaging exams. Thanks to the cardiac features included on the premium MR system and a complete suite of contrast-free MRA techniques, clinicians at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and within the entire Healthcare System are able to utilize cardiac data that wasn’t previously accessible, while mitigating the health risks that can be associated with contrast imaging.
“We’ve gotten remarkable feedback from patients that we’ve scanned so far on the Vantage TitanTM / Zen Edition 1.5T,” said Dr. Kanae Mukai, MD, medical director, noninvasive cardiovascular imaging, Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System. “Not only is the experience in a more pleasant setting, but the clinicians gain more confidence by having access to more clinical information. Thanks to the CardioLine+ auto-alignment feature, along with high level tissue characterization1 and image analysis, clinicians can go a step further in their diagnosis to provide better care.”
“What a lot of clinicians don’t know is that there is a lot of analysis you can do without the use of contrast with Canon Medical’s Vantage TitanTM / Zen Edition 1.5T,” added Dr. Kanae Mukai. “Things that were unimaginable before are now possible with this scanner. We’ve been able to conduct exceptional vascular and cardiac imaging exams without the use of contrast and we have been extremely impressed with the system.”
The system features several patient safety and comfort tools, workflow enhancements and new clinical applications aimed towards improving image quality for a variety of assessments, specifically related to cardio. Features that Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital is uniquely leveraging include:
- Enhanced cardiac workflow: Multi-echo T2* Mapping takes cardiac workflow one step further. T2* maps with Canon Medical’s updated FFE2D mEcho sequence can be used in quantification and analysis of myocardial iron overload1. SUREVOITM with CardioLine+ (Option) also offers cardiac anatomy recognition technology to automatically determine the position of the heart. The enhanced CardioLine+ application works with SUREVOI to automatically detect anatomical landmarks for accurate and reproducible positioning to complete alignment of 14 standard cardiac views with minimal operator interaction.
- Expanded cardiac capabilities: Advanced non-contrast vascular imaging analysis tools including proprietary coronary tracking software, as well as further enhancements in delayed enhancement imaging including Phase Sensitive Inversion Recovery (PSIR).
- Safe, minimized-risk imaging: An increasing awareness of the potential risks associated with gadolinium-based contrast agents has revealed the need for alternative, contrast-free MRA techniques. The Vantage Titan provides clinicians four generations of unique, non-contrast MRA sequences that minimize risk to patients while producing exceptional images.
- Enhanced patient comfort: The MR Theater gives patients a visual focal point to distract patients from their MR exam. Peaceful images encourage patients to relax and stay still, enabling clinicians to produce efficient, high-quality imaging. Combined with Canon Medical Systems’ exclusive Pianissimo™ quiet scan technology, which helps reduce acoustic noise during the MR exam, patients are able to listen to in-ear audio as the MR Theater provides continuous projections for a truly engaging experience.
“The Vantage Titan 1.5T Zen Edition further proves Canon Medical’s commitment to delivering the best tools to our customers to push the boundaries of what is possible with MR imaging,” said Dominic Smith, senior director, CT, PET/CT, and MR Business Units, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “This technology is helping clinicians forge new ground in advanced imaging capabilities and quality, while not only maintaining a positive patient experience, but enabling them to improve it exponentially.”
About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.
Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.
About Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services, continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare.
Vantage Titan and Pianissimo are trademarks of Canon Medical Systems Corporation.
1 Post processed with Vitrea™/Medis
The clinical results, performance and views described in this press release are the experience of the clinician. Results may vary due to clinical setting, patient presentation and other factors. Many factors could cause the actual results and performance of Canon Medical’s product to be materially different from any of the aforementioned.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005080/en/
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Mar. 21, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Mar. 21, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Mar. 21, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 20, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Mar. 20, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,132
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 20, 2019 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,128
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 20, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Today, Kubernetes is the defacto standard if you want to run container workloads in a production environment. As we set out to build our next generation of products, and run them smoothly in the cloud, we needed to move to Kubernetes too! In the process of building tools like KubeXray and GoCenter we learned a whole bunch. Join this talk to learn how to get started with Kubernetes and how we got started at JFrog building our new tools. After the session you will know: How we got to Kuberne...
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
Mar. 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Mar. 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT