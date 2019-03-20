OneStream Software Launches Next-Generation SmartCPM™ Platform to Streamline Financial Planning, Consolidation and Reporting for Global Enterprises

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019 06:11 AM EDT
OneStream Software LLC, a leading provider of cloud and on-premise Corporate Performance Management solutions for mid-sized to very large enterprises, launched the latest version of its SmartCPM platform, OneStream XF 5.0.
This fifth generation CPM solution employs environmental sensors and intelligent bots that deliver significant scalability and performance improvements through smart load balancing of key processes and tasks across servers in both on-premise and cloud deployments. Other key features include enhanced analytical capabilities to enable better decision making and local language capabilities for users in global deployments.
“This latest generation of our OneStream XF platform is a quantum leap forward with scalability and performance improvements that will allow us to continue tackling the most complex consolidation, reporting and planning requirements of the world’s largest organizations,” said Tom Shea, CEO for OneStream Software. “This release lays the foundation of our X-Scale initiative that makes our SmartCPM platform even smarter – enabling companies to take advantage of the infinite potential of the cloud, and to intelligently scale up and down capacity to match peaks and valleys in user demand during crunch periods.”
“Larger enterprises that have decided to move any of their statutory consolidation, planning, budgeting, forecasting and reporting to the cloud from on-premise must validate that the software they are considering will meet both their current and future requirements for functionality, scalability and performance,” counsels Robert Kugel, Senior VP and Research Director at Ventana Research. “OneStream XF is a unified performance management software platform that is used successfully by some of the largest global enterprises. Its 5.0 release is designed to address the needs of large enterprises that have the most demanding functional and performance requirements.”
Better Performance, Greater Scalability,
OneStream XF 5.0 boosts performance and increases scalability to help large enterprise companies meet complex planning and reporting needs, often across multiple geographies. The new platform leverages a broad set of environmental and process sensors and performs smart load balancing with ‘intelligent bots’ that route tasks to servers with available capacity based on live system data. The intelligent bots are able to prioritize large tasks, such as consolidation, and assign them to a dedicated server that keeps other resources free and available for other important tasks. This boosts overall performance and maximizes productivity.
“We are always looking for ways to drive faster performance during peak usage periods. The new environmental monitoring and smart load balancing in OneStream XF will drive faster completion of key tasks and will help us maintain or shorten our close and reporting cycles.” Brian Bayne, Director of Financial Systems, Federal Mogul.
“The smart load balancing in OneStream XF, driven by intelligent bots, will optimize the use of server resources in our customers’ on-premise data centers, or in the OneStream XF Cloud. This will provide performance gains for customers with larger user populations, or complex applications and help them shorten reporting and planning cycles.” Phillip Parker, Managing Director, Holland Parker
Enhanced Insight – Faster, Better Decisions
This latest platform includes reporting and analysis improvements such as conditional formatting and improved ad hoc analysis capabilities via the Excel Quick View interface that will allow companies to make faster, more informed decisions.
“We are excited by the new presentation and reporting features in OneStream which continue to expand the reporting ‘toolbox’ available to implementers and customers. These new features provide even more options for clients to pick from when choosing how best to display and report on their data. Given the different types of data that clients are reporting on, it’s only fitting that they have multiple ways to present it.” Jay Hampton, Managing Partner, Finit
Local Language Capabilities for Improved Global User Support
OneStream XF 5.0 includes new local language capabilities to accommodate global deployments. A new reporting alias feature enables the display of accounting and reporting data in multiple languages based on each user’s preference. Local language support has become a priority as the number of OneStream users expands and as multinational companies seek to bring finance and operational users enterprise-wide onto a single CPM platform.
“A majority of our customers have migrated from legacy systems, such as Oracle Hyperion and many had multiple disparate systems, and large user populations in place before coming to OneStream. The new local language capabilities of OneStream XF 5.0, enabling a personalized experience for reporting in everyone’s native language, will help to drive broader acceptance and usage of our platform. This in turn results in greater efficiencies, stronger collaboration and streamlined financial processes,” said Craig Colby, CRO for OneStream Software.
OneStream XF 5.0 is available immediately to new and existing customers. This includes both cloud and on-premise versions of the platform. For more information, contact your local OneStream Software representative or visit our web site and request a demonstration at www.onestreamsoftware.com.
2019 Momentum
As previously announced, OneStream achieved record profitability and 137 percent year-over-year software growth in 2018. The company also recently finalized its first external investment from KKR, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.0 billion.
About OneStream Software
OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is one of the first and only solutions that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards – all through a single application.
The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2018 Deloitte Fast 500 ranking in North America. For more information, go to www.OneStreamSoftware.com.
