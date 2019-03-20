La société de technologie financière, Rimilia, nomme Kevin Kimber au poste de PDG

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019 06:33 AM EDT
Rimilia, une société de technologie financière qui aide les services financiers à simplifier le complexe, a nommé Kevin Kimber au poste de PDG. L’annonce intervient après une autre année très positive pour Rimilia. En 2018, Rimilia a ouvert des bureaux au centre de Londres et à Denver, au Colorado, aux États-Unis, et a déclaré une croissance significative de son chiffre d’affaires par rapport à l’année précédente.
Rimilia a été fondée en 2008 et sa plateforme, créée par des professionnels de la finance, utilise la technologie d’automatisation des processus robotiques (robotic process automation, RPA) pour permettre aux équipes financières d’accélérer leur trésorerie en fournissant des informations plus claires et un meilleur contrôle. Elle est rapidement devenue le leader du secteur, puisque plusieurs marques internationales, de HSBC à DHL, en passant par Santander, font confiance à la RPA pour fournir une visibilité, améliorer l’efficacité et garantir des flux de trésorerie. En plus de prendre en charge toutes les devises, toutes les banques et toutes les langues, Rimilia permet de réduire les coûts de 70 % en moyenne et les tâches manuelles des clients de 80 %.
Kevin Kimber rejoint Rimilia après avoir travaillé pour Eight Roads Ventures (l’un des investisseurs de Rimilia), où, en tant que partenaire en capital-risque, il conseillait les sociétés de son portefeuille en matière de commercialisation et de stratégie des ventes. Avant ce poste, Kevin a été directeur général du secteur Cloud britannique chez SAP, après avoir dirigé la région EMOA, d’abord pour ServiceNow puis pour Zuora. Kevin Kimber a été l’un des premiers membres de l’équipe de direction de ServiceNow, et son premier employé en Europe. Il a contribué à l’expansion de cette société dont les revenus annuels sont passés de moins de 1 million USD à 140 millions USD, après son introduction en bourse sur le NYSE en 2012 (NYSE : NOW).
Steve Richardson, cofondateur de Rimilia, a déclaré : « Kevin Kimber est membre du conseil d’administration de Rimilia depuis plus d’un an, et nous sommes ravis qu’il ait accepté de se joindre à nous en tant que président-directeur général. Son expérience dans la création de sociétés technologiques à forte croissance, telles que ServiceNow, Zuora et SAP, démontre clairement que ses compétences en leadership sont un atout naturel pour notre organisation. Nous avons un plan agressif d’expansion mondiale et nous sommes ravis de confier le gouvernail à Kevin. »
Kevin Kimber a ajouté : « Cette fantastique équipe se trouve face à une opportunité exceptionnelle, et je suis honoré d’assumer les fonctions de PDG. En permettant à ses clients de toutes tailles, de tirer parti de l’automatisation et de l’intelligence, Rimilia s’est acquis une réputation de leader du marché . Ayant moi-même contribué à établir trois leaders mondiaux qui ont révolutionné leurs domaines, je suis convaincu que Rimilia saisira cette opportunité pour devenir à son tour un leader mondial au rôle transformateur. »
Davor Hebel, directeur associé et responsable de Eight Roads Ventures Europe, a conclu : « Nous sommes ravis que Kevin assume le rôle de PDG de Rimilia. Son expérience dans la création d’entreprises en Europe et aux États-Unis sera inestimable à mesure que Rimilia continuera à se développer sur la scène internationale. Nous sommes impressionnés par la croissance rapide de Rimilia, et nous sommes impatients de continuer à soutenir l’activité alors qu’elle s’attaque à de nouveaux marchés, recrute de nouveaux clients et renforce son produit. »
À propos de Rimilia
Rimilia crée des logiciels financiers très appréciés, car ils aident à éliminer les pratiques archaïques de suivi de la trésorerie et de gestion des recouvrements de crédits. Rimilia permet aux entreprises du monde entier d’accélérer leurs dotations en trésorerie, de bénéficier d’informations plus claires et d’avoir un meilleur contrôle sur leur flux de trésorerie. Constituant une solution globale, Rimilia fonctionne avec toutes les devises, toutes les banques et tous les systèmes de planification des ressources de l’entreprise, et ce dans tous les pays et dans toutes les langues. Disposant de bureaux à Bromsgrove et à Londres au Royaume-Uni, et à Denver, au Colorado, aux États-Unis, Rimilia est soutenue par Eight Roads Ventures et Kennett Partners. Pour en savoir plus, consultez le site https://www.rimilia.com.
