Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Selects InfoGenesis® POS for its Five-Star Tuscan Resort—Castiglion del Bosco

|March 20, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco resort in Montalcino, Italy has selected the company’s InfoGenesis® POS as their point-of-sale solution. Agilysys’ InfoGenesis POS will provide the five-star Tuscan resort with faster quality service and streamline the food and beverage process for an enhanced guest experience.
As one of Italy’s top resorts, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco prides itself on its impeccable service, attention to detail, and five-star luxury standards. As such, the resort required a highly capable and dependable point-of-sale solution designed to meet guest service needs and augment staff productivity.
“The technology and business requirements at our luxury resort evolve and expand every year. As we began our search for a new fully-featured POS system that could not only provide seamless operations today but could also evolve along with us, it became clear that InfoGenesis would fulfil our needs,” said Rosewood’s Information Technology Manager Mat Kolarik. “At Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, we needed a new solution able to support the high service level standards we offer our guests. We received excellent feedback about InfoGenesis POS and were impressed with Agilysys’ latest generation hardware, customizable features and interface capabilities with our existing PMS solution.”
InfoGenesis® POS, a leading point-of-sale solution among luxury hotels and resorts, is a comprehensive POS system that combines highly interactive terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its robust reporting and analysis features, extensive enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, combined with multi-language support, help to drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency.
“A leading luxury resort like Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco needs the best POS solution in the hospitality industry to deliver un-matched service throughout the guest journey,” said EMEA Managing Director at Agilysys, James Slatter. “We are excited to partner with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts as they look to improve processes through technology solutions. With its versatility and functionality, InfoGenesis POS will enable food and beverage operations at the property to function with the topmost efficiency, supporting their mission to deliver world-class guest service.”
One of the oldest and best-preserved estates in Tuscany, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco is located in Montalcino, Tuscany, in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Val d’Orcia. The picturesque property boasts 23 suites and 11 luxury villas, two restaurants, a cooking school and kitchen garden as well as a spa, while the broader estate features a renowned winery and vineyards and the only private golf course of Italy.
About Agilysys
Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.
