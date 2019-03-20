SAIC Announces Organizational Leadership Changes

|By Business Wire
Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today that in conjunction with the previously reported CEO transition, the role of the COO will be eliminated effective April 1, 2019. SAIC’s customer-facing business groups and the Solutions and Technology Group, which previously reported to the COO, will now report to CEO-elect Nazzic Keene. The company’s corporate functions will also report to Keene as part of a broader initiative to operate within a flatter structure.
During the CEO transition process, CEO Tony Moraco will continue on as CEO/executive transition advisor until July 31, 2019. However, during this transition, Keene will be primarily responsible for the day-to-day operation of the business.
“Our employees, customers, and shareholders depend on us to deliver innovative approaches and leverage our expanded capability to accelerate our long-term strategy, Ingenuity 2025. We made the strategic decision to have the customer groups report directly to the CEO to enable stronger alignment and be a more agile partner to our customers who face dynamic challenges and opportunities,” Keene said. “With the elimination of the COO role, we also have the opportunity to realign corporate functional roles to improve collaboration and operational effectiveness.”
Concurrently, Michael LaRouche has joined SAIC to take over the general manager role for the National Security Group and will report to Keene effective immediately. LaRouche joins the company from Raytheon where he was vice president of a $900-million business unit developing cyber solutions and supporting commercial, intelligence, and defense customers. With 30 years of experience in defense, intelligence, cyber, and space, LaRouche will be responsible for SAIC’s U.S. Air Force, intelligence, and Defense commands customers.
LaRouche holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado, a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, and he serves as a member of the Council on Technology and Innovation for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance.
“Michael is a highly-accomplished leader with the technical acumen and customer knowledge to grow and enhance our national security business,” Keene said. “SAIC is delivering industry-leading innovation for critical programs in the space and intelligence domains. Michael’s vision and dedication to the mission will foster additional growth in these vital areas.”
As part of SAIC’s new structure, Mark Escobar, former general manager of the National Security Group, will now serve as chief of business operations. The newly formed Business Operations organization encompasses business development operations, corporate communications, corporate IT, contracts, procurement, government affairs, program operations, security, and facilities.
Escobar has been with SAIC since 1999. Prior to leading the National Security organization, he held leadership roles in program management and engineering supporting defense, intelligence and civilian space customers. Escobar holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in computer science and industrial engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science degree in technology management from George Mason University.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges across the defense, space, federal civilian, and intelligence markets. Our robust portfolio of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services; cyber; software; advanced analytics and simulation; and training. With an intimate understanding of our customers’ challenges and deep expertise in existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to rapidly deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.
We are a team of 23,000 strong driven by mission, united purpose, and inspired by opportunity. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.
