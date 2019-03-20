Global Blockchain Technology Market 2019-2024 by Use Case, Solution, Industry Vertical, & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Blockchain Technology Market by Use Case, Solution, Industry Vertical, Region 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research examines the technology, leading companies, and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. The report evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical for the period 2019 to 2024.
The report evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. The report also assesses the prospect of integrating blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. The report includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals from 2019 to 2024.
Blockchain and related distributed authentication and accounting technologies are poised to transform ICT and is so doing, cause substantial disintermediation across a wide variety of industry verticals. Lessons learned in FinTech and traditional banking from the deployment and operation of decentralized authentication, clearing and settlement will be applied towards many telecom and computing problems for the benefit of many industry verticals. The impact will be wide-ranging, including everything from investing/trading to the legal cannabis industry, and very deep in terms of changes to supply chains and relationships between vendors, customers, and peers.
For example, blockchain is being used in the fleet tracking market to identify care of custody and ownership of vehicles. This assists in the entire ecosystem, including fleet managers/owners, customers, and insurance companies. This will also help support a robust fractional usage/ownership value chain in which vehicles are used by multiple clients. In a related example, blockchain is also used in the general asset tracking market for similar purposes such as tracking ownership/custody of trailers that are often used by multiple semi-tractors as part of shipping operations and other logistics related industry verticals.
Integration and operation of blockchain technology will redefine how many other industries operate, dramatically improving efficiencies, and reduce the cost of doing business. One important example is the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a very promising area as the publisher anticipates that the use of blockchain in IoT networks/systems will be one of the key means for authenticating and authorizing transactions. We see Blockchain as a Service representing a key service offering for many market segments as a mean of solution introduction and scalability via a cloud services model.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Evolution of Payment Industry
2.2 Payments Value Chain and Blockchain
2.3 Blockchain Technology
2.3.1 Blockchain Feature/Functionality
2.3.2 Objectives of Blockchain
2.3.3 Blockchain Benefits
2.3.4 Blockchain Technology Challenges
2.4 Early Blockchain Implementations
2.5 Blockchain Technology SWOT Analysis
3 Blockchain Ecosystem and Marketplace
3.1 Blockchain Types and Stakeholders
3.2 Blockchain Applications
3.2.1 Financial Services
3.2.2 Non-Financial Services
3.3 Blockchain Application in Industry Verticals
3.3.1 Financial Industries
3.3.2 Manufacturing and FMCG
3.3.3 Government and Public Sectors
3.3.4 Healthcare and Life Science
3.3.5 Telecommunication, Media, and IT
3.3.6 Automotive Vehicles and Transportation
3.3.7 Retail and E-Commerce
3.3.8 Other Sectors
3.4 Blockchain in the Internet of Things
3.5 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)
3.6 Blockchain Stakeholders in ICT
3.7 Blockchain to Improve Cybersecurity
3.8 Blockchain Investment Analysis
3.9 Important Blockchain Consortia and Associations
3.9.1 R3cev Blockchain Consortium
3.9.2 Post Trade Distributed Ledger (PTDL) Group
3.9.3 Hyperledger Project
3.9.4 Global Payments Steering Group (GPSG)
3.9.5 Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FBSC)
3.9.6 Cu Ledger
3.9.7 Blockchain Collaborative Consortium (BCCC)
3.9.8 Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA)
3.9.9 Japan Blockchain Association (JBA)
3.9.10 Korea Financial Investment Association (KFIA)
3.9.11 Nimbrix Consortium
3.9.12 B3i
3.10 Blockchain Solutions in Industry Verticals
3.10.1 Japan Exchange Group Blockchain Consortium
3.10.2 Walmart Blockchain for Food Safety
3.10.3 Ubitquity Blockchain in Real Estate
3.10.4 HYPR and Blockchain Biometrics
3.10.5 Whaleclub Trading Supported by Blockchain
3.10.6 EasyBit Expands Bitcoin ATM Network to Vietnam
3.10.7 Blockchain Technology as Medium to Declare Love and Marriage
3.10.8 Bitcoin Boosts Solar Energy Industry
3.10.9 LO3 Energy and Siemens Blockchain for Microgrids
3.10.10 MasterCard Blockchain APIs
3.10.11 ConsenSys and UAE Partnership for Blockchain Projects
3.10.12 People's Bank of China Digital Currency
3.10.13 China Halts Withdrawals of Bitcoin
3.10.14 Huiyin Group Bitcoin Fund
3.10.15 BitFury Group and Blockchain
3.10.16 Reserve Bank of India Blockchain Technology for Trade Applications
3.10.17 YES Bank to Multi-nodal Blockchain Solution for Bajaj Electricals
3.10.18 European Bank Digital Trade Chain
3.10.19 BTL Group to Test Interbit Platform with Energy Companies
3.10.20 BNP Paribas Test Blockchain Based Real-Time Corporate Payments
3.10.21 WISeKey to Establish IoT Blockchain Centre of Excellence
3.10.22 ARK Crew Testnet for Blockchain
3.10.23 ICICI Bank and NBD Blockchain Based Transactions
3.10.24 PAXOS Blockchain for Gold Settlement with Euroclear
3.10.25 Microsoft and BAML Blockchain Improve Trade Finance
3.10.26 Mahindra Group Blockchain Solution with IBM
3.10.27 Chitkara University Blockchain for E-Documents
3.10.28 UBS Expands Blockchain in China
3.10.29 IBM China and UnionPay Permissioned Blockchain Network
3.10.30 IBM and Beijing Energy-Blockchain Labs Use Blockchain for Carbon Trading
3.10.31 European Central Bank and Japan Central Bank Use Blockchain
3.10.32 OneCoin Enhanced Blockchain
3.10.33 Sompo Japan Use Blockchain for Catastrophe and Weather Derivatives
3.10.34 Tech Bureau and Zaif Bitcoin Exchange
3.10.35 Hitachi and BTMU Utilize Blockchain to Bank Check
3.10.36 Senegal National Digital Currency
3.10.37 Singapore Blockchain for Electronic Payment System
3.10.38 Accenture and Digital Asset Holdings Blockchain Practice
3.10.39 RISE Financial Technologies Post-Trade Blockchain Technology
3.10.40 VISA to Introduce Blockchain Based Solution for Payment Services
3.10.41 Chain Inc. Released Open Source Blockchain Protocol
3.10.42 Colu and Blockchain Based Currencies
3.10.43 DigitalX Partnership with Telefonica
3.10.44 Eris Industries Partners with Ledger Improve Blockchain Hardware Security
3.10.45 Monax Industries Partnership with Ledger for Blockchain Hardware Security
3.10.46 German Central Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank Blockchain Trading Prototype
3.10.47 UK Trials Blockchain Welfare Payment System
3.10.48 Santander Blockchain for International Payments
3.10.49 Electron Etherreum Blockchain in UK Energy Sector
3.10.50 Bank of Russia Tests Masterchain
3.10.51 GoCoin Merges with Ziftr
3.10.52 Tunisia National Payment Platform
3.10.53 Digital Asset Acquired Elevence
3.10.54 NASDAQ Blockchain in Private Market with Chain Inc.
3.10.55 AlphaPoint Blockchain Tool for Banks
4 Blockchain Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019 - 2025
4.1 Global Market Forecast 2019 - 2024
4.1.1 Total Blockchain Technology Market
4.1.2 Blockchain Technology Market by Type
4.1.3 Blockchain Technology Market by Industry Vertical
4.1.4 Blockchain Technology Market by Region
4.1.5 Blockchain Technology for Artificial Intelligence
4.1.6 Blockchain Technology for IoT
4.2 Blockchain Markets by Solution
4.2.1 Blockchain Technology Market by Infrastructure Solution
4.2.2 Blockchain Technology Market by Service Solution Type
4.2.3 Blockchain Technology Market by Applications
5 Blockchain Vendors
5.1 21, Inc.
5.2 Accenture
5.3 Abra, Inc.
5.4 Alphaphoint Corporation
5.5 Amazon
5.6 Baidu
5.7 Bitfury Group
5.8 Blockchain Global Limited
5.9 BlockCypher, Inc.
5.10 Bloq
5.11 BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)
5.12 Chain, Inc.
5.13 Circle Internet Financial Limited
5.14 Coinbase
5.15 Coinfirm Ltd.
5.16 ConsenSys Systems (ConsenSys)
5.17 Credits
5.18 Dell Technologies
5.19 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
5.20 Digital Asset Holdings
5.21 Digitalx Ltd. (Digital Cc Ltd.)
5.22 DMG Blockchain Solutions
5.23 Earthport
5.24 Factom Inc.
5.25 Fidelity Investments
5.26 Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHC)
5.27 HP
5.28 Holo
5.29 HyperLedger
5.30 IBM Corporation
5.31 Intelygenz
5.32 IOTA
5.33 Libra Services, Inc.
5.34 Linux Foundation
5.35 Microsoft Corporation
5.36 Monax
5.37 NASDAQ
5.38 Overstock
5.39 R3
5.40 Ripple
5.41 ShoCard
5.42 Tecent
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f93g3j/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005351/en/
