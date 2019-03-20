Global Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market Assessment, 2019 with Market Revenues Forecasts by Services & Regions from 2018 to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
March 20, 2019 07:42 AM EDT
The "Global Satellite Communication (Satcom) Market Assessment, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study tracks the past five years of financial behavior of the existing satellite operators and key market trends to forecast the satellite communication market revenues by services and regions from 2018 to 2025.
Incumbent players in the satellite communication market are experiencing challenges in retaining the revenue growth rates due to increased competition from terrestrial networks and excess in-orbit capacities leading to pricing pressures. Satellite communication ecosystem is going through a transformation phase with new entrants planning to offer innovative new space solutions, and existing participants are expanding their portfolio by investments in the downstream infrastructure and new space systems.
It becomes very important to investigate and track the past and current state of the satellite communication market and forecast future scenarios. Many small satellite constellation operators have advanced in their development processes and plan to offer low-cost, affordable, global and seamless connectivity solution. This is leading to the change of focus from geostationary earth orbit to medium or low earth orbits for the communication services.
The key value propositions of these low earth orbit-based constellation operators include affordable, global, seamless and low-latency services. Additionally, the exponential growth and advancements in the fiber-based network and technologies including compression technology are posing a challenge to the existing communication satellite operators.
The incumbent players have identified these challenges and are re-visiting their existing business models to ensure a long-term sustainable growth. The major developments include high-throughput satellites, downstream turnkey and end-to-end solutions, ground station infrastructure, and investments in the new space businesses.
Research Scope
- Product scope: Satellite communication market
- Geographic scope: Global
- End-user scope: Satellite communication operators, gateway operators, downstream connectivity service providers, launch service providers, satellite manufacturers, space agencies, investors and start-ups.
Key Issues Addressed
- How has the satellite communication market performed (segmented by region and services) in the last five years?
- What was the regional and services market shares of the top satellite operators in the last five years?
- Who were the top performing satellite operators in terms of revenue generation and revenue growth in the last five years (segmented by region and services)?
- What are the key industry trends that may drive/restrain the satellite communication market growth?
- What are the key value propositions by the new market entrants?
- How are incumbent players responding to the market challenges and competitions?
- How is the satellite communication market (segmented by region and services) forecasted to grow from 2018 to 2025?
Companies Mentioned
- Eutelsat
- Inmarsat
- Intelsat
- SES
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Methodology and Assumptions
- Methodology
- Assumptions
- Major Factors Influencing Satcom Market
4. Global Satcom Market Assessment, 2013-2017
- Global Revenue, EBITDA, and Net Income
- Global Revenue by Region
- Global Revenue by Services
- Media Services Revenue by Region
- Network Services Revenue by Region
- Government Services Revenue by Region
5. Satellite Operators Market Shares by Region, 2013-2017
- Revenue Market Shares - Global
- Analysis and Discussion
- Revenue Market Shares - Global
- Revenue Market Shares - North America
- Revenue Market Shares - Latin America
- Revenue Market Shares - Europe
- Revenue Market Shares - Middle East & Africa
- Revenue Market Shares - APAC & Central Asia
- Summary - Satcom Market by Region 2013-2017
6. Satellite Operators Market Shares by Services, 2013-2017
- Media Services
- Network Services
- Government Services
- Summary - Satcom Market by Services, 2013-2017
7. Incumbents - Current States, Key Strengths, Areas of Concern and Strategic Moves
- Intelsat
- SES
- Eutelsat
- Inmarsat
- Summary
- Analysis and Discussion
8. New Entrants - Potential Disruptions Using Mega Constellations
- New Entrants and Their Value Propositions
- Mega Constellation Business Model
- New Entrants Potential Disruptions - Discussion
9. Key Market State and Sifts Impacting the Global Satcom Market
- Media Services - Key Trends
- Network Services - Key Trends
- Government Services - Key Trends
10. Drivers and Restraints - Total Satcom Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
11. Global Satcom Market Revenue Forecasts, 2018-2025
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Global Satcom Market Revenue Forecast
- Global Satcom Market Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Satcom Market Percent Revenue Forecast by Services
- North America Satcom Market Revenue Forecast
- Latin America Satcom Market Revenue Forecast
- Europe Satcom Market Revenue Forecast
- Middle East & Africa Satcom Market Revenue Forecast
- APAC & Central Asian Satcom Market Revenue Forecast
- Global Satcom Media Services Revenue Forecast
- Global Satcom Network Services Revenue Forecast
- Global Satcom Government Services Revenue Forecast
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Industry Ecosystem
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. Conclusions
14. Appendix
- Abbreviations
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lkfnt2/global_satellite?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005356/en/
